ANNA — The Union County Fair will soon begin its 142nd year of bringing food, fun and festivities to Anna. This year’s fair begins this Friday and runs through Aug. 27.

Dale Moreland, secretary of the fair board, said all the favorite events will be back.

The fair opens with the Ranch Rodeo at 7 p.m. on Friday in the Grandstand. The rodeo features five events that highlight skills needed on a cattle ranch. The events include: team doctoring, wild cow milking, team sorting, trailer loading and ranch team roping.

Tickets for the Ranch Rodeo are $6 adults, $3 children.

Harness racing will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday in the grandstand. Admission is free.

A racking horse show will start at 6 p.m. in the grandstand. Admission is $6 adults, $3 children.

“Sunday night is our queen contest,” Moreland said.

Miss Union County Fair Avery Brook Osman will complete her reign as a new queen will be chosen at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the grandstand, following a community worship service from 5 to 6 p.m. Moreland said the queen pageant has seven contestants.

The pageant also will choose a new Junior Miss Union County Fair with six contestants and Little Miss Union County Fair with seven contestants.

Tickets will be $8 for adults and $5 for children.

The fair will have a truck and semi pull at 7 p.m. on Monday in the grandstand. A local tractor pull (for regular tractors) will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children for each event.

The fair also has two nights of championship rodeo, which will be 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday in the Grandstand. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children for each night.

The popular demolition derby will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights in the grandstand. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children for each night.

“The carnival starts Tuesday evening,” Moreland said.

Banner Carnival will open for its third year at the Union County Fair at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The carnival will run from 6 to 10 p.m. through Aug. 26.

Tuesday is Kids Days. Arm bands for rides will be available for $15.

The Junior Livestock Auction will begin at 6 p.m. in the Junior Show Arena.

“We’ll take in $60,000 to $70,000 usually at the auction. All the money goes back to the kids,” Moreland said. “Most of the livestock is bought by local businesses. We have a pretty good part there.”

A new Tropical Snow stand will offer snow cones at the fair. They will join old favorites like the Kiwanis Club’s barbecue stand and the Shriner’s food stand, which will have its ham and beans.

Moreland said the fair is run by a board of 16 members. In addition to Moreland, they include: President Mike Yates, Vice President Bill Clutts, Assistant Secretary John Garner, Treasurer Mike Meisenheimer, and members Chris Hodges, Steve Dillow, Kevin Washer, Johnnie Ray Smith, Ron Knupp, Scott Wilson, Daniel Theis, Keith Ellis, Terry Henderson, Paul Rich and Jack Steele.

“Everyone has a division or part of a division they are in charge of. Believe it or not, it works pretty well,” Moreland said.

The fair office staff of Susan Belcher, Linda Knupp, Marilyn Meisenheimer and Tina Waller help.

More information and a complete schedule is available at www.unioncountyfair.net.