alert top story

WIBH radio is collecting donations to provide new coats to children

wibhwintercoats

In this file photo from 2014, WIBH Radio presented Head Start of Anna with winter coats. From left to right, Sponsor Ryan Carter of Master's Choice Seed Corn brings coats to Patti Perry of Head Start with Moury Bass and Shawnna Rhine of WIBH.

 THE SOUTHERN FILE PHOTO
New Coat New Hope 2022

This years campaign hopes to provide 525 coats to make for a warm winter for children in Southern Illinois
111522-nws-meals-2.jpg (copy)

Staff from Arrowleaf help distribute coats, backpacks, coats and shoes to children in need as part of the Thanksgiving food distribution on Nov. 14 in Cairo.

Once again, WIBH Radio is accepting donations for the New Coats, New Hope campaign. Moury Bass, co-owner of WIBH, said this is the 12th year they have sponsored the campaign.

Nearly 20% of Southern Illinois children live in poverty and a warm coat is an essential item during the region’s long winters.

“We are fortunate to live in a community that cares about the needs of others,” Bass said. “That’s why we are using the voice of WIBH radio to let our listeners know that there are children in Southern Illinois who need warm coats for the upcoming winter.”

“Last year, we raised $8,600 and purchased 430 new coats,” Nancy Bass said. “Through the last 12 years, we have raised $56,350 (for the) children and purchased 3,430 coats.”

Sponsorship of a coat is just $20, but any monetary donation is appreciated. The coats are purchased through the nonprofit organization Operation Warm.

Donations can be made by check or money order and must be made payable to Operation Warm. Donations can be mailed to: WIBH Radio, Attn: Moury Bass, 330 S. Main St., Anna, IL 62906. Donations can be made online at www.operationwarm.org/wibh.

The deadline to donate is Dec. 10, 2022.

New winter coats purchased through this effort will go to children ages 3 to 16 living in the lower 45 counties of Illinois.

Through the years, New Coats, New Hope has provided more than 3,000 new coats. This year’s goal is 525 coats.

Moury Bass said they started this campaign to help those who are less fortunate.

Coats will be distributed to kids affected by abuse, neglect, disaster and family need through the Children’s Medical and Mental Health Resource Network (CMMHRN) in Anna, Arrowleaf in Vienna, and all Southern 7 Head Start locations. No paperwork or proof of income is required to receive a coat.

Coats purchased this year will replenish the stock for delivery, according to Nancy Bass. They like to get enough coats to have coats on hand for the fall and early winter. Coats are available while supplies last.

Coats purchased this year will be distributed to organizations in January.

She said they also have several partners who help with the campaign.

Each year, Postal Pall in Anna covers the shipping of the coats. This allows 100% of the donations to be used for purchasing coats.

Shawnee Mass Transit District in Vienna and Anna and Duckworks will deliver coats to distribution sites.

T&I Office Equipment in Anna prints the flyers used in outreach. Any business needing flyers should contact Moury Bass at WIBH radio for delivery or pickup.

For more information or to request a coat for a child in need, contact Moury Bass at WIBH at 618-833-9424 or Shawnna Rhine at Southern 7 Health Department & Head Start at 618-634-2297, ex. 9161, or visit the WIBH New Coats, New Hope Campaign on Facebook.

Moury Bass said they will raise money to provide shoes for children in the spring.

To learn more about Operation warm, visit www.operationwarm.org.

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

