BENTON — Details of a forensic audit of the Franklin County Treasurer’s Office and Treasurer Steve Vercellino have been made public. The audit was requested by the Franklin County Board and covers the past two fiscal years, ending on Nov. 30, 2022. The auditor was Public Accountant Dr. Troy V. Luh, who is certified in financial forensics.

“Based on my analysis, it is my opinion that the treasurer does not possess the skills and abilities necessary to perform the job duties required as treasurer of Franklin County,” Luh wrote in the summary of his report.

He continued saying deficiencies in financial reporting and the inability to submit timely financial information will have a substantially negative affect on the financial operation of the county and impact the county board’s ability to plan for the future.

The board adopts an annual operating budget and tax levy, approves bills from all county departments, awards contracts, negotiates and approves labor contracts, and oversees special projects which requires information from the treasurer’s office.

The audit revealed a pattern in lack of compliance and consistent errors in financial reporting. Those issues have not been resolved to date and have become more numerous.

The forensic audit found:

The treasurer’s office lacks sufficient personnel to perform the duties of treasurer.

Numerous red flags and weaknesses in internal controls in the treasurer’s office, including checks signed with a digital sign stamp, no descriptions on the bottoms of checks, no legal authority for the county board to provide oversight of the treasurer, lack of delegation and segregation of duties, no random audits and delays, excuses and reticence to provide financial information.

Delays in providing information by the treasurer, including delays in providing information to the county board, delays in providing information to external auditors, delays in the release of audit reports, delays and difficulty providing information to the forensic accountants.

Errors, misstatements and unusual transactions by the treasurer. These include unusual transactions, checks that were not written in sequential order, bank reconciliations that did not agree, checks written by the treasurer’s office that were written back to the treasurer’s office, checks from county residents not deposited in a timely manner, and denial of a request to allow a former employee to extract data.

Lack of skills to perform duties of being treasurer, including inability to answer questions from the county board, lacking organizational skills and mistakes in financial statements.

The firm that completed the county’s last annual audit before this one identified at least 12 weaknesses in internal controls for the fiscal year that ended Nov. 30, 2021, many of which were similar to the forensic audit’s findings. Eight of those were material weaknesses. The remainder were significant deficiencies.

“In a non-governmental audit, a single material weakness would result in an adverse opinion of the internal control system of the entity. In a governmental audit, the auditing firm is only required to list any significant deficiencies and material weaknesses in internal control uncovered during the audit,” the forensic report reads.

Based on the auditor’s list of material weaknesses in internal controls, there is a significant possibility that a material misstatement could occur, whether by error or fraud.

Luh was unable to make any conclusions about the existence of fraud because the financial information he saw was provided by the treasurer and could have been altered to conceal fraud. He said the existence of fraud would be a serious matter, but the errors, weaknesses in internal controls and inability of county officials to get timely financial data from the treasurer’s office can result in just as much damage to the county’s finances.

Larry Miller, chairman of Franklin County Board, declined to comment on the forensic audit. Attempts to reach Ray Minor, chairman of the finance committee, were not successful.

Repeated attempts to contact Vercellino were unsuccessful. An employee in the treasurer’s office said he was “not interested” in speaking with The Southern. However, he did provide a written response to WSIL Reporter Paul Wilcoxen in which he claimed the report’s findings were misleading or untrue.