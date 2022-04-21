New Franklin County Courthouse to open for tours

BENTON — A celebration of the new Franklin County Courthouse will begin at 11 a.m. Friday with a ceremony.

Following the ceremony, the building will be open for tours.

On Wednesday afternoon, Franklin County Circuit Clerk Jim Muir gave The Southern a tour of the new courthouse.

The main entrance to the new courthouse is on the west side of the building. The accessible entrance features two ramps leading to the doors of the building.

Inside the main foyer is a special display area made from the spiral staircase of the old courthouse. The display area is called the Franklin County Spiral Showcase. It’s design includes two pedestals and spindles from the spiral staircase.

Inside the display case, visitors will see the court docket from the day Charlie Birger was hanged nearly 100 years ago. Other historic items are displayed, including the Franklin County Fair Jug, an Anna Pottery jug made in the late 1800.

A security office is located to the north of the main doors.

A new Franklin County Board room is toward the south side of the first floor. It has a large elevated county with seats for the board members. It also has room for other attending board meetings.

A hall leads to the east from the doors. The circuit clerk’s office has a large space on the north side of the hall. The office’s employees are protected behind a glass windows with a counter and bays for transmitting payments and paperwork.

That area includes an office for Muir and the department’s bookkeeper. Muir can see all the way to the hallway from his office.

Muir said many steps were taken to make sure the building and its employees are secure. For example, the circuit clerk’s office has restrooms in it. They will no longer use the public restrooms.

“The key thing is getting judges and juries inside the building and to the deliberation room is much safer,” Muir said.

In the old courthouse, persons on trial often filed into the building between groups of spectators that included their family and friends as well as the victim’s family and friends.

In the new courthouse, those on trial will be brought into the building into a garage area on the south of the building. The garage has an elevator that will take defendants to second or third floor courtrooms into a hallway between the back side of the courtrooms. They will have no interaction with the public.

“Nobody’s going to see them before they enter the courtroom,” Muir said.

The hallway has a small jail area for securing defendants and an area for attorneys to speak with people.

The courtrooms themselves are much bigger. Two of the four courtrooms have an area for a jury. They all feature room for the prosecutor and defendants and their teams. Each courtroom also has seating for spectators. All of the rooms have windows to bring in natural light from the hallways.

The jury can leave the courtroom to deliberate without passing spectators in the courtroom. When court is over, they can go downstairs on a private elevator and exit the building on the east side.

In addition to jury courtrooms on the second floor and non-jury courtrooms on the third floor, there is an office for the state’s attorney and another for public defenders to use while conducting business in the courthouse. A law library is located on the second floor.

Muir said the plan is to begin moving into the courthouse Monday. Trials will move to the new courtrooms May 5.

