SSM Health has offices without power Friday morning

SSM Health has several areas without power, which also means the phone lines are not working. They are working closely with Ameren on the timeline to repair the power.

At 10:45 a.m. Friday, the following areas for SSM Health are seeing patients without power. No labs are available at this time. They are: SSM Health Primary Care in Benton and SSM Health Primary Care, Express Clinic and medical offices at 1050 and 1054 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Centralia.

SSM Health Physical Therapy on Broadway Street in Centralia and SSM Health Angela Center are without power and not seeing patients.

Patients who have questions about appointments can call the hospital switchboard at 618-436-8080,

— Marilyn Halstead, The Southern

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

