Carbondale NAACP releases statement following Rittenhouse verdict

Justice was not delivered in the case of Kyle Rittenhouse, according to the Carbondale NAACP.

The organization released a statement following the “not guilty” verdict announced in Rittenhouse's case, saying that the verdict is a reminder that the United States remains a place of unequal justice.

“Like many others, the Carbondale Branch NAACP is disappointed with the Rittenhouse verdict, as justice was not delivered to the families of those murdered. America has yet to fulfill its promise of equality and justice for all,” Carbondale NAACP President Linda Flowers said in the release.

Rittenhouse is an Illinois teen who traveled to Kenosha, Wisconsin with an AR-15 rifle and shot three men during protests after Jacob Blake was shot by police. He killed two men and injured the third.

He was charged — and ultimately found not guilty of — first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and another count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

“Moving forward, we believe it is imperative to see more unbiased judges and more diverse jurors to make certain different perspectives are considered when verdicts are considered and rendered,” Flowers said. “We surmise that if Rittenhouse was a Black armed vigilante, the outcome would have proved deadly in the streets of Wisconsin. However, despite this verdict, we shall continue to advocate for a fair justice system that does not unduly penalize Black people, and yet exonerate non-people of color.”

The NAACP shall remain resolute toward eliminating white supremacy and privilege, which are still apparent in our nation’s justice system, the release said.

The national branch of the NAACP called the verdict a travesty.

"Rittenhouse's decision to go to Kenosha and provoke protesters was unwarranted,” their release said. “Moreover, the outcome of this case sets a dangerous precedent. We have seen this same outcome time and time again; a justice system that presents different outcomes based on the race of the accused. This verdict is a reminder of the treacherous role that white supremacy and privilege play within our justice system. In the midst of this disappointing verdict, we must continue to work to ensure that those who seek to harm progress do not find refuge for their illicit acts in a system meant to protect victims."

One day after the verdict was released, activists in Carbondale gathered to protest the news as part of the Southern Illinois Unity Coalition.

Nancy Maxwell, the founder of the group and one of the organizers of the demonstration, said the verdict shows a double standard that has existed and continues to exist in the U.S. Justice system. She said a Black person could not have shot someone at a protest in Kenosha or anywhere else and lived another day to tell the tale.

“The scales do not run equal in that justice system for Black people. The other side is way down and we're not up there equal with other races, it was just disheartening,” Maxwell said. “I feel like I got a target on my back now if I come out and march, not that I'm going to stop marching because I believe in what I am marching for, but now I feel like I got another added addition to this backpack that I carry being a Black person.”

