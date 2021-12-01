Afghan student needs help getting his family to safety

On Monday morning, SIU international student Shawkat Muslimwal received more bad news. The Taliban is starting to search from house to house in his home country of Afghanistan.

The news is concerning for Muslimwal because he still has family in the country, including his wife, parents, four brothers and two sisters.

“Because my wife was a journalist, that is why I have to bring her here as soon as possible,” he said.

Muslimwal’s wife was so much more than a journalist. As a younger woman, she traveled to villages to share her craft as a skill for women to earn money for their families.

“For me, she was a role model and a good leader,” he said.

As a journalist, he said she was doing stories on sexism. She found women who were paving the way for others to build income and become community leaders, and she wrote about them. She had grown her audience to thousands of viewers online and on social media.

“That is the point the Taliban does not want at all,” Muslimwal said.

He said his wife has had a very difficult time living in Afghanistan. Muslimwal himself was detained two or three times for hours, but he worked for the government and was released. The situation has changed, especially for those like his wife.

“The very thing I want to happen is to get her to the U.S. or a third country where she is safe,” Muslimwal said.

He said his wife spends two or three days with a friend, then moves to another place. Muslimwal tries to keep up with her. He gets small pieces of information. The scariest part for him is that she is alone.

“You cannot imagine how passionately she fought for women’s rights and didn’t allow anyone to talk against women,” he said.

Before the Taliban took over, a flight out of Afghanistan was $400 to $500. Now a flight is $2,400 to $3,000. He will also need to pay a lot of money to people who have very specific connections to find a visa.

“Afghanistan has been at war for more than 40 years. My dad was born in war. I’m 24 and I’ve been in the war all my life. It shapes the lifestyles, behaviors, how we interact,“ Muslimwal said.

He added that while people are laughing and happy, they are still in a war.

“People don’t trust you and the government doesn’t trust anybody. We don’t have a good government,” Muslimwal said.

He believes people have helped a lot, even just by listening. Still, he needs to get his wife out of the country. He believes he just has a tiny part in accomplishing that.

Muslimwal added that this is the first time in his life that he has needed other people to help him. He thanked everyone who has helped him.

“I have learned you have to help anyone you can to the best of your ability and give a good word of advice,” he said.

For more information on Muslimwal’s family and to donate, visit https://gofund.me/2a99d3c2.

