African American Museum to install twelve new board members on Saturday

Twelve new members will join the board of directors for the African American Museum of Southern Illinois and be installed at 1 p.m. Saturday at the museum.

New members are: Walter Green, Yolanda Dean, Dan Anderson, Harvette Gray, Geraldine Robinson, Sherleta Druex, Khaleelah Muta Ali, Hellena L. Shorty, Terrance Henry, Zenetta McDaniel Coleman, Charley Sands and Candance Larvin.

They will join the nine existing board members and officers, which include:

Corene McDaniel, president and co-founder; Milton McDaniel, facility coordinator and co-founder; Sharon Simon, vice-president; Carolin Harvey, treasurer; Jeraldine Brown, financial secretary; Desande R. Levy, curator; Arlene Norvell, volunteer coordinator; Ernestine Hughlett, social media; and Nancy Maxwell.

“I think these new board members are just what we needed,” President Corene McDaniel said.

She added that a reception will follow the installation of officers and new members.

“By coming to the reception, you get a chance to see the museum. We have really changed a lot of things. We’re excited to see people now,” Corene McDaniel said.

The museum was closed during the pandemic.

The museum also has a new home. It has moved from the west hallway of University Mall to the main hallway in the space formerly occupied by the Hallmark store, across from Bath and Body Works.

Corene McDaniel said the former location saw little traffic after Macy’s closed. The new location is in a busy part of the mall, so they see more visitors coming into the museum.

“We have been working hard to become more visible. The new group will move us forward,” she said.

The goal of the museum is to educate people. In addition to the museum and special events at the museum, they also have speakers who can talk to classes, groups and organizations.

“We can come to clubs or school, but we encourage people not to wait until February. We remember African American History every day,” McDaniel said.

The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, thanks to volunteers.

For more information, call 618-457-2217.

