African Theatre Lab hosts their first Masquerade Ball

CARBONDALE — A Shakespeare-inspired masked performance and ball took place in SIU Student Center Ballroom B on Friday night.

Doors opened at 7 p.m. as students emptied out of the hall into the ballroom, waiting for the first masked performance to begin.

Tickets were $3 with a mask and $5 without a mask, the registration table had masks for attendees to wear, and finger food and refreshments to eat.

Students taking Theater 101, came in early to help stayed up and stayed at the event to serve and cater drinks.

Jasmine Howard, a senior at SIU said she heard of the event through social media.

“Since I came here, I have never been to a masquerade ball,” Howard said. “I [saw] the flyer on Snapchat … and wanted to go.”

Howard said it was her first time at an Africana Theatre Lab event. She enjoyed her night, especially the performers and was glad she could participate.

“Everyone was supportive of the performers, and the organization did a great job at closing out the show with the monologues,” Howard said. “I had a good night.”

There were four main performers from around the area. They were hidden behind masks and went out periodically.

Heartfelt Jemini is a native of Cairo and a student at Shawnee College. He sang "Liability" by Lorde and "Like Wine" by Lute.

William Box is a senior at SIU and news editor at the Daily Egyptian. He sang a song from Edwin McCain and "You Found Me" by The Fray.

Ashley Hilton is a sophomore at SIU and President of the Black Women’s Club. She sang "Before I Let Go" by Beyonce.

KJ Fitz is a senior at SIU. She recited a spoken word poem called "Black Girls Learn" and a monologue from the dramatic play "Fences" by August Wilson.

The Vice President of ATL, Dwayne Freeman, also recited a monologue and then called the performers on stage to reveal their faces.