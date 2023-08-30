DE SOTO — Tom’s Place is getting a new name and a new vibe. The restaurant has been sold to Nate McGovern and Michelle Powers.

The couple runs Big Nate’s Barbecue, a food truck you may have seen at the Du Quoin State Fair or at other events in the region.

McGovern said Tom’s Place will be called Big Nate’s Barbecue and Steakhouse and will open its doors on Sept. 16.

“I want to make it a place for everybody to come here with their family,” McGovern said.

Tom’s Place opened in 1921 and has a rich history. Dignitaries have eaten at the restaurant, including the Harlem Globetrotters.

Pictures of the original restaurant will stay on the walls, according to McGovern. The original bar also will stay in place.

Tommy the Bull will stay with the restaurant, but McGovern said he will get a new coat of paint to match their logo.

He said the one thing that guests will see as new will be the menu. They will serve barbecue, brisket, filet mignon, sirloin strip steaks and more.

“We’re still going to serve absolute quality food. We will make soup daily and make bread,” McGovern said.

Guests will also see more affordable pricing. McGovern believes the prices should be accessible to nearly everyone. Diners can sit at the bar and have a beer and chicken wings or opt for a quality steak.

“We’re going to put on phenomenal food at a great price,” McGovern said. “I want people to feel at home, to feel welcome.”

Chef Blake Squibb, who worked for previous owner Lasse Sorenson, will stay at Big Nate’s.

McGovern plans to build a patio along the lake that sits just south of the restaurant.

“It’ll be a wonderful addition,” McGovern said.

The restaurant has a banquet room upstairs that seats 175. The entire restaurant seats 350. McGovern said it could be a venue for weddings, showers or other events.

On Wednesday afternoon, McGovern was working at Tom’s with his son, Phillip.

“I love food. I’ve been cooking more than 40 years,” McGovern said.

McGovern also is looking for employees. He will hold interviews for waitresses and waiters, bartenders (part-time), bussers, dishwashers and cooks from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 7 at the restaurant. You must come in and apply in person. More information is available on the Big Nate’s BBQ Facebook page.

If you want a preview of the barbecue, stop by their food truck at the Du Quoin State Fair.