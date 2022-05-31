Bishop Michael McGovern talks about sanctity of life at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church

CARBONDALE — In the Catholic calendar, May 31 marks the Feast of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary which commemorates Mary’s visit to her cousin Elizabeth.

Bishop Michael McGovern of the Belleville Diocese offered Mass for the Feast of Visitation Tuesday afternoon at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. He used the mass to talk about the sanctity of life from conception to natural death.

Bishop McGovern said Elizabeth was about six months pregnant with John the Baptist when Mary went to visit and help her. Mary was very early in her pregnancy with Jesus.

When Mary greeted Elizabeth, John the Baptist leaped in Elizabeth’s womb. “How does it happen that the mother of my Lord should come to me?” Elizabeth asks. Mary responds by praising God. (Luke 1:39-55)

McGovern said each of the women had difficult pregnancies. Elizabeth was too old to have a child. Mary was young and unwed when she became pregnant.

He urged those in the congregation to use Mary’s example. “Set out in haste to people in need, women with unplanned pregnancies and the elderly. Bring Jesus to them,” McGovern said.

He added that in reaching out, people need to let women know the resources available. He said resources are available to bring a child into the world or to plan to give a child up for adoption. He said they need to help and support women naturally, spiritually and emotionally.

McGovern also said the laws need changed to protect life from conception to its natural end, which begins with changing hearts for better.

Father Bob Flannery of St. Francis Xavier said Bishop McGovern wanted to give a "pro-life" and "respect life" message for the mass because of the possibility of a women's reproductive health clinic coming to Carbondale that would offer abortions.

At the end of mass, Flannery thanked McGovern for coming. He also asked those attending to support life from conception to natural death.

They also introduced Mary Fleming, new director of the diocese Respect Life office.

“I think we’re all concerned about the sanctity of life eroding,” McGovern said.

Illinois is expected to advocate for assisted suicide. That is in addition to the state being a haven for abortions.

“We’re all concerned about the number of people coming to Illinois seeking abortion,” McGovern said. “We’re concerned that 7,000 from Missouri came to Illinois seeking an abortion.”

He said Carbondale does not need an abortion clinic.

It takes a lot of resources to bring a child into the world or to plan for adoption of a baby. He would like everyone to know five places that could help a pregnant woman.

“Everybody has to know five places a woman can go to get help,” McGovern said.

He expects the diocese to make an announcement at the end of June regarding this issue.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.