Blake Morrison takes over as the new owner of Quatro's in Carbondale

CARBONDALE — Steve Payne bought Quatro’s in 1976, but the restaurant now has a new owner.

Blake Morrison has been managing at Quatro’s Pizza since September of 2018. Now, after years of learning and working under Payne, Morrison is ready to take over the business.

“Four years ago I couldn't have imagined running the iconic Quatro's," Morrison, a CCHS graduate, said. "Steve saw something in me that I hadn't yet seen in myself. It means a lot that he took a chance, and it means even more that he's leaving the Quatro's legacy in my hands.”

Morrison began seriously considering buying Quatro’s in 2021. In May of 2022, he started taking steps toward making the purchase.

“I have always been interested in entrepreneurship,” Morrison said.

He graduated from SIU with a degree in business management that focused on entrepreneurship, a background that has positioned him well to take the reins from Payne, who has been operating Quatro Foods Inc. since he was 22 years old.

Morrison believes the legacy of Quatro’s is important.

“My focus is on furthering the legacy of Southern Illinois’ most iconic restaurant. To me, Carbondale without Quatro’s might as well be Carbondale without SIU,” Morrison said.

The previous owner, Payne, is also secure about leaving the restaurant with Morrison in charge.

“There’s real history here, no doubt about it,” says Payne, who after nearly 47 years is ready to transition the business to the next generation. “People have been coming in since 1976. We’ve fed the kids of the kids of the kids used to frequent this place.”

Morrison doesn’t plan on changing everything. He doesn’t want to change prices too much, either. He says he knows how important pricing is.

He would like to expand the merchandise that the business sells, but he said it will be a while before he can do that.

“We’re going to keep things just the way they are while figuring out how to reach more people with the Quatro’s legacy,” says Morrison. “It’s not easy to send a pizza halfway around the world, but there’s not much in the way of ensuring families everywhere can grow up with a few Q-shirts and a cabinet full of yellow cups.”

Morrison has a favorite Quatro’s pizza he calls a spicy Hawaiian pizza. He builds his own pizza with some hot sauce added to the red sauce. The toppings are pineapple, ham, bacon, onion and jalapeno.

Quatro’s fan favorite pizza is their deep dish Challenge pizza. They have different specialty pizzas, as well as pasta, sandwiches and salads.

Morrison is set to finalize paperwork on the sale this month.

“I am confident I can do the job,” Morrison said.

He added that it will be easier to run Quatro’s than to deal with the lawyers, bankers and others to get the sale finalized.

For more information regarding Quatro’s Pizza, please contact Blake Morrison at that famous number, 549-5326, Quatro’s Deep Pan Pizza, or at Blake@Quatros.com.