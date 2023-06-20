CARBONDALE — The R. Buckminster Fuller Dome Home at 407 S. Forest Ave. is one step closer to having a museum and visitor center.

During the regular Carbondale City Council meeting on June 13, the council approved a special-use permit for a home museum on 809 and 811 W. Cherry St., the area that sits across the street from the dome.

Clare Killman made the motion to approve the special-use permit. It was seconded by Adam Loos. The vote to pass the motion was unanimous.

The space will be utilized as a typical visitor center with gallery, resource area, educational activities, meeting room, gift shop and archival storage for the preservation of R. Buckminster Fuller documents and artifacts. The R. Buckminster Fuller Dome Not-for-Profit Board also plans to provide space for teaching, seminars and small conferences, in addition to providing meeting space for neighborhood and community groups.

The dome was assembled in April 1960 and Fuller and his wife Anne lived there until 1971. Fuller was a professor at Southern Illinois University for 12 years.

During his time in Carbondale, Fuller logged multiple accomplishments. He was on the front cover of Time magazine and was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. He produced some of his most influential writings and received more than a quarter of his 23 patents and nearly half his 48 honorary doctorates.

Fuller’s Dome Home was designated a Carbondale Landmark on Oct. 7, 2003, and became the city’s first home museum on Jan. 20, 2004.

The Dome Home was considered the most endangered historical structure in the state of Illinois by the Landmarks Preservation Council of Illinois.

In February 2006, the home was added to the National Registry of Historic Places.

Judy Ashby, who is on the Fuller Dome Not-for-Profit Board, said the special-use permit is required before they begin construction on the visitor’s center for the home because it does not meet the current zoning for the neighborhood.

The visitor center will house the archives of Fuller and Bill Perk and make those available for future study and research. Perk was a friend and colleague of Fuller. He bought the dome and donated it to the not for profit board, which was created in 2002.

The papers are currently stored in the homes of several board members.

The board has diligently worked to restore the home. They acquired some of the original furnishings from Fuller’s sister.

Construction on the visitor center is expected to start soon.

For more information on Fuller or the Dome Home, visit fullerdomehome.com.