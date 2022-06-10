Camp Little Giant turns 70 while on summer hiatus

CARBONDALE — This summer marks the 70th anniversary of Camp Little Giant, a camp for persons with disabilities at Touch of Nature Outdoor Education at SIU.

Like so many of the the region's typical activities, Camp Little Giant did not happen as usual during the pandemic. Camp was cancelled in 2020, then moved to a scaled-down day camp with fewer weeks.

As a result, registrations dropped dramatically.

In March, SIU announced the camp would take place as a day camp, offering two weeks of Traditions Camp for persons with cognitive or physical disabilities and two weeks of Dyna Camp for children and teens with attention deficit disorder or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. A few weeks later, SIU announced the camp would be on hiatus this year.

The news release, dated April 14, said they would establish a task force of stakeholders, engaged community members and experts in the fields of inclusive and adaptive recreation, nursing, mental health and veteran services. The group will look at all of Touch of Nature’s inclusive programs, facilities and staffing structure to help shape its future offerings.

In its pre-COVID-19 years, Camp Little Giant drew campers from ages 9 to 90 who typically came from hundreds of miles away to attend one or two weeks of overnight camps. The popular camp format had remained relatively unchanged in its 70-year history.

In 1949, Dr. William Freeberg was hired by Delyte Morris to return to his alma mater, SIU, to work. Freeberg had graduated from Indiana University with the first doctorate in recreation awarded in the nation.

Freeberg, with the help of Morris, established the outdoor lab at the Little Grassy Campus. He started a camp for children and adults with disabilities in 1951 at the campus.

In 1952, Freeberg established the first college-level curriculum on outdoor education and recreation in 1952. Two years later, he was chosen to chair the new department of recreation and outdoor education and charged with overseeing a camping program at Little Grassy Lake Campus.

Eunice Shriver visited camp Little Giant in 1961 before she established Special Olympics, with the help of Freeberg, in 1968.

Herrin Mayor Steve Frattini learned from and worked with Freeberg during the 1960s. He worked at the camp in 1964 and 1966.

“One of the philosophies of outdoor education was to educate them gently and recreate them greatly,” Frattini said.

He said the camp partnered with other departments at SIU to offer things that campers needed while giving them a camp experience. It also gave SIU students real experience working with special needs clients.

Because of the Freeberg’s relationship with the Kennedy Foundation, other groups that earned grants to start new camps for persons with disabilities were required to train at Little Grassy Lake Campus. Frattini was one of the people helping with that training.

This made Camp Little Giant well-known throughout the nation.

‘Camp Little Giant has a very rich history of working with special needs folks,” Frattini said.

In 1966, Frattini lived and worked at the facility now known as Touch of Nature. He worked at camps in the summer and with other groups throughout the year.

He added that those working at the camp – not just the campers – learned a lot of life skills and knowledge about life. Some even met their spouses at Touch of Nature, like Richard Grant and his late wife, Kathy.

“It was a real melting pot of students,” Frattini said, adding they came from across the nation and from all over Illinois.

For campers, one of the big life skills they learn is confidence, according to Ann Conner of Du Quoin. Conner has attended Camp Little Giant since the late 1990s, spending at a week every year at the overnight camp.

She has also met new people and formed really good, lasting friendships.

She said an app on her phone has been popping up with memories of Camp Little Giant because she would usually be at camp or preparing to go.

“It was like a place I could go and be myself, not worrying about being judged as having a disability,” Conner, now 39, said. “I did not have to worry about people talking about my braces, crutches or wheelchair.”

She said the staff at the camp treated her like someone who was there to just hang out and have fun.

Some of the activities are great, according to Conner. She got to ride horses and is really missing that activity this summer. They also had bonfires, talent shows and dances. They have donated dresses that the girls and women got to wear to dances.

“The cooks made top-notch meals, not just your typical camp food,” Conner said.

The experience really boosted her confidence.

“It helped me realize it’s OK to be different; it’s OK to have a wheelchair, crutches and wear braces,” Conner said.

She is waiting for the overnight camp to return. She said having someone drive her to and from day camp doesn’t seem possible.

“The second they start overnights, I’m in,” Conner said.

