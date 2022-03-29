Carbondale announces plans for a new Founders Park

CARBONDALE — A new park is planned for Carbondale east of the police department.

Founders Park will be located in a green space bound by East Mill Street on the south, South Lincoln Street on the east, East College Street on the north and South Marion Street on the west.

A presentation on the design of the park was given at the last Carbondale City Council meeting.

Tom Grant, city council member on the Founders Park Committee, said the park will sit on land where Carbondale College started. Carbondale College was the first institute of higher learning in the city of Carbondale, pre-dating SIU and the Civil War.

Southern Illinois Normal University was conceived about 1856. The university was chartered in 1869 and opened its doors to students in 1874. The name later changed to Southern Illinois University.

The area will have a band shell, public pavilion with tables, seven statues that tell the history of the property, and a parking lot along the Mill Street side of the park.

“We are lucky to own the land that establishes a time and place that is unique to Carbondale,” Grant said, adding that the park and history are good for promoting Carbondale.

Some of the history of the Carbondale included is the number of residents who died fighting for the Union during the Civil War.

“Carbondale was a city of 1,050 and 55 people gave their life in the Civil War,” Grant said.

The park will celebrate the trains that came through Carbondale and helped settle the town, and highlight Carbondale as a safe place for freed slaves.

“We have an amazing history that tells a story,” Ed Van Awken said.

“I like it, but it doesn’t need a parking lot,” Councilman Adam Loos said, adding that there is parking nearby.

Grant said part of the reason for adding a parking lot was convenience. It also has space to bus parking, which could accommodate an act performing in the band shell.

The band shell can be used as a smaller venue than the one downtown or as a second concert site during a festival.

Nancy Maxwell said including a Union flag would bring about unpleasant memories for black people.

Van Awken said the committee spent time with the members of Bethel AME Church.

“The story is pretty successful and will bring us together,” he said.

Plans are to fund the park through private donations. Fundraising plans are in the works but have not been released.

