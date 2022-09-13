 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carbondale City Council approves a new vacant building registry
CARBONDALE — A new vacant building registry was created for the City of Carbondale during the city council’s regular meeting Tuesday evening.

The issue of creating a vacant building registry brought questions and comments from both the council and community members at the meeting.

Mayor Pro Tem Carolin Harvey

Mayor Pro Tem Carolin Harvey speaks during Carbondale City Council's meeting Sept. 13. 

Commissioner Jeff Doherty said the definition of vacant structures were ones that were empty for 90 days. “How are houses for sale treated?” Doherty asked.

City Attorney Jamie Snyder said there were no exclusions for houses for sale, adding that some of those homes have had windows broken out or seen other damages. He said it might be a good idea to include homes for sale on the registry.

“I have a problem with homes for sale, and some houses don’t sell in 90 days,” Doherty said.

City Manager Gary Williams said the council should exclude homes for sale. He added that the city was looking for property that was vacant and may remain vacant for a period of time.

Councilman Adam Loos suggested they pass the ordinance and amend it during the next council meeting to exclude homes for sale in the registry.

Mayor Pro Tem Carolin Harvey asked if the council wanted to vote on the ordinance or send it back to staff to fix before the next meeting. A majority of them wanted to vote on the ordinance.

Councilman Lee Franabarger asked how property owners would be notified of the new registry. John Lenzini, community development manager for the city, said property owners would get a form similar to the rental registry forms.

Harvey then asked for citizen comments.

Ron Diederich, local government affairs officer for Egyptian Realtors, read a list of more than a dozen problems with the ordinance. They ranged from who will be making decisions required in the ordinance to questions about using the word premises to define an area of criminal activity to suggesting using a set radius rather than adjacent counties in a part of the ordinance.

Loos asked why he was bringing up potential problems. Diederich did not give him an answer and went on reading from his list.

Don Monty said the ordinance needs clarity on the type of building.

Justin Zurlinden asked why the city was putting a time limit on vacant properties.

Harvey asked if the council still wanted to vote on the ordinance.

Loos said he believed they needed to vote on it and made a motion to approve the ordinance to establish a vacant building registry. Lee Fronabarger seconded his motion.

The ordinance passed with Doherty and Harvey voting no.

During a Liquor Control Board meeting that preceded the council meeting, they voted to give a secondary liquor license to Carbondale OpCo LLC, doing business as Buffalo Wild Wings. The new license is necessary because the business is changing hands. With the new secondary license, the first license will be surrendered.

During public comments for the council meeting, Sandy Litecky made several announcements.

Keep Carbondale Beautiful needs volunteers to pick up trash and debris along Illinois 13 at 9 a.m. Saturday morning. They will meet at Bed, Bath and Beyond. Those volunteering are asked to wear closed-toe shoes. Safety vests, gloves and bags will be provided.

Keep Carbondale Beautiful will host its tree sale on Oct. 1. Trees can be ordered now on the group’s website or by calling 618-525-5525.

The League of Women Voters will host a couple meetings of candidates on Zoom. Candidates for Regional Superintendent of Schools will be 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Candidates for judge will be 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21. A program on home rule will be at noon Oct. 5.

To attend the Zoom meetings, register on Carbondale Public Library’s website.

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

