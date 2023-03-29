CARBONDALE — During its regular meeting, Carbondale City Council approved a resolution allowing the city manager to use a municipal electric aggregation services agreement with Satori Enterprises.

The agreement will allow Satori Enterprises to execute a power supply agreement with a selected electric supply bidder on behalf of the municipality as a member of the Southern Illinois Aggregation Partnership.

Councilman Jeff Doherty said this offers cheaper electrical service to residents and qualifying businesses.

Jordan Harmon of Santori Enterprises said once an electrical provider wins the bid, letters will be sent to residents in June or July.

Residents who wish to continue to get service from Ameren will have to opt out of the aggregation. Harmon said residents can opt out online, by phone or by mail.

The council also approved a text amendment to Title 15 of the Carbondale Revised Code to create a retail revitalization overlay district and define overlay districts.

City council has requested that the Planning Commission consider the addition of a description of overlay districts to the zoning code and to consider the creation of an overlay district to encourage revitalization of commercial areas such as University Mall.

This designation would primarily overlay land in a planned business district or secondary business district, permitting additional land uses beyond those of traditional retail uses, in commercial property. Land in the RO District would also have no required parking minimum or minimum lot size or yard sizes.

The intention is to allow the city, business owners and developers an opportunity to reimagine what these spaces can look like and how they can be used.

“This is a step in the right direction. This is good,” Councilman Adam Loos said.

Councilman Lee Fronabarger asked about other uses for property and about the possibility of restaurants that could serve alcohol locating near schools or churches.

“We can remove distance requirements pertaining to alcohol sales,” City Manager Gary Williams said.

Don Monty asked if a property could be all building with no parking spaces in an overlay. He was told it could be.

The council made Monday, April 3, Bob Odenkirk Day and read a proclamation about the day and Odenkirk’s visit to accept his degree and honorary doctorate.

They also read proclamations on Week of the Young Child, which is April 1 through 7, and the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge Day, which is Wednesday, March 29.

In other business, the council:

Approved the purchase of a 2024 GMC Sierra ¾ ton crew cab pickup truck with four-wheel drive from Auffenberg of Carbondale. The cost of the pickup is $51,000. The city has a $2,000 trade-in for a total of $49,000.

Approved cost reduction changes of $775,000 for Southern Illinois Multimodal Station.

Authorized the city manager to enter a professional services agreement with Holcomb Foundation Engineering of Carbondale to perform construction materials testing at Southern Illinois Multimodal Station.

Authorized the city manager to enter a professional services agreement with Bacon Farmer Workman of Paducah to perform steel testing at Southern Illinois Multimodal Station.

Approved the purchase of a fire gear washer/extractor and gear dryer for $19,715 from Dinges Fire Company of Amboy.

The council entered executive session, but took no action after returning to full session.

Carbondale City Council’s next meeting will be at 6 p.m. April 11 at city hall.