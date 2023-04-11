CARBONDALE — The city election in Carbondale last week made history in several ways. When Carolin Harvey was elected mayor, she became the first African-American person elected to that seat.

The council consists of Jeff Doherty and Ginger Rye-Sanders, who were not on this year’s ballot; Adam Loos who was reelected; and Clare Killman and Nancy Maxwell who are newly elected. Harvey’s seat on the council will be appointed after she is sworn in as mayor.

The Carbondale council now has more members of color than at any time ever before. In addition to Harvey, Nancy Maxwell was elected and will join Ginger Rye-Sanders on the council.

With the addition of Clare Killman, the council will have more woman members than at any previous time before as well.

For Harvey, the election did not change her position in the city. She has been acting as mayor since Mayor Mike Henry stepped down in August 2022.

Harvey sees the history-making trends as a way to increase the voices heard in the city.

“I see it as getting voices and concerns for those who have had different experiences and reflect the current population of those who live here,” Harvey said.

She doesn’t expect the four women or the people of color to always agree. She does believe the diversity will give the council new ways of looking at things.

She also doesn’t want the councilmen to feel like they will be run over.

“I want us to work together as a unit like a family does,” Harvey said.

She said the four women on the council have different experiences and different opinions. The important thing is that they all work together.

“I want to say thank you to people of the city,” Harvey said, adding that she wants to put the trust they have in her to work by doing good things for the city.

Harvey would like to see some of the recommendations from the gun violence report be put into action.

She also would like to get the new housing trust committee activated. That will lead to home ownership for middle to low income families and not to rentals.

“Carbondale is 70% rental. If we decrease rentals and home ownership goes up, it would stabilize the population and give them pride in what they own,” Harvey said.

She also believes a greater percentage of home ownership would make it easier to convince businesses to locate in the city.

Maxwell said the diversity on the council means change.

“Some of the council has gotten complacent. They were not out in the community trying to create change,” she said.

One of her plans is to start neighborhood chats with Nancy. She said the four minute time limit to speak at council meetings may not be long enough to tell the members what is happening in your neighborhood.

Maxwell believes she is supposed to be a city councilmember not just at meetings. It is not just on her to make decisions. She wants to be the voice of her constituents and give voice to their issues.

She has gone to city council meetings whenever possible. One thing she noticed is that the same things are talked about repeatedly, such as potholes and the lack of sidewalks in some areas.

“How can we as a council address that?” Maxwell said. “This is what encouraged me to run.”

She would like to see all the neighborhoods get together like the Arbor District has. It would help them get their issues noticed.

She said some neighborhoods need better housing and abandoned houses need torn down. She also wants to see more done about gun violence.

Maxwell has seen the survey, but she is actually working on the issue. She asked the council for ARPA funding, but did not receive funding.

Maxwell said they have trained violence interrupters who can help prevent one gun incident from becoming a series of incidents.

Ginger Rye-Sanders is another Black woman on the council.

“I think having four women on the council is significant change. The people have spoken about what they need,” Rye-Sanders said.

She said she speaks up for peoples views. She believes Maxwell and Killman will do the same.

Rye-Sanders has been on a council of white men. Women of color will give residents a chance to see people like them on the council.

She said they need to look at some of the disparities in the city, such as sidewalks on the northeast part town. Some places there are no sidewalks. In other places they are in bad repair or start in the middle of a block.

That region also does not have adequate sewers.

“These are things I’ve been asking for that have been put on the back burner,” Rye-Sanders said.

She added that other neighborhoods have similar issues, like Tatum Heights.

She said the issues are particularly difficult for people using motorized wheelchairs or scooters. They have to ride on the road because of the lack of adequate sidewalks.

“It is dangerous. They risk being hit and having accidents,” Rye-Sanders said.

She said the city also needs to make sure those they hire are meeting expectations for hiring minorities.

“The people have spoken. They want change,” Rye-Sanders said.