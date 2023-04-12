CARBONDALE — A budget hearing and discussion was held for the Fiscal Year 2024 during the regular meeting of the Carbondale City Council on Tuesday evening.

During the hearing, several residents voiced concerns about increases in funding for the Carbondale Police Department. The budget says the department will get an increase of $1.4 million in the next fiscal year.

“More police funding will not increase safety,” Victor Ludwig said.

He suggested using the extra funding to create a human services department that would work on things like mental health and domestic violence.

Garrett Elmsworth agreed. He said the city has a fine police department, but could benefit by working with social workers. He believes it would help prevent crime.

“I can only imagine how much good could be done with a little more funding,” Elmsworth said.

After public comments, the hearing closed.

The budget came up again during the business portion of the meeting.

Councilman Lee Fronabarger asked about the Washington Street project and whether or not it would affect use of the adjacent city parking lot and ground during the upcoming eclipse.

Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams said it would not affect anything with the eclipse.

He also asked if the traffic analysis for the Glenview/Turley Park project showed what exactly would keep pedestrians safer.

It showed that the pedestrian crossing from Murdale to Turley Park should be moved to a new four-way stop at the intersection of Glenview and Old W. Main Street.

“I am not a fan of the budget. It seems to be a lot of fat at the top for personnel,” said Councilwoman Ginger Rye-Sanders.

She added that she has a problem when everyone gets a raise but they vote to not raise money given to organizations that have “boots on the ground” doing work to fight gun violence.

She also asked why the storm water on the northeast side of town was not on the CIP (Community Improvement Plan) list.

“Why is the Northeast side always forgotten about?” Rye-Sanders asked.

Councilman Adam Loos asked how projects get taken off the CIP. He said there are projects on the list that the city does not want to do, and they need taken off the CIP.

Williams agreed that some of the projects need to be taken off the list.

Then, citizens of Carbondale had the chance to ask questions about the budget.

Elius Reed asked if the city was still paying for Saluki Way at $1 million a year and how much longer the city had to pay. Williams said the city still has seven years to pay on their obligation to Saluki Way.

There were no other questions or comments about the budget, so the council moved to the final item on the budget: A discussion of a TIF-Funded Downtown Commercial Property Code Compliance Program.

The program will reimburse property owners for up to $50,000 in improvements made to bring buildings into compliance with current city code. The program will have a cap of $150,000.

Several citizens commented on the value of the program.

During the discussion, several members of city organizations began speaking about grants they applied for with the city.

First, Mary Carruthers of Good Samaritan Ministries spoke.

Then, Dan Jutras of Carbondale Food Autonomy came to the podium and said he was a little confused. The community organizations who applied for funding from the city received an email saying they should come to the council meeting prepared for discussion.

Mayor Pro Temp Carolin Harvey told him the discussion had taken place and funding was already set for organizations.

He expressed displeasure that the meeting concerning the city funding was already discussed and made known to the organizations and other agency officials.

After a discussion, the council allowed representatives of organizations to speak about their organizations.

Nancy Maxwell said the TIF program sounds fine, but asked where the city program was to help Black businesses.

She then asked the council to hear from the organizations.

“I think it would be a mistake not to hear from the organizations,” Maxwell said.

Harvey said she called the for budget and no one wanted to make a comment. She then asked the council if they would agree to listen to the organizations.

After finishing the TIF discussion, the council decided to returned to the previous item to discuss funding in the budget for organizations. They heard from these organizations: Debra Woods, Leahn Driscoll and Jutras of Carbondale Food Autonomy, Margaret Nesbit of I Can Read, Debra Woods for Women for Change, Ayla of Carbondale Rocks, Stephanie Eicholz of Green Earth, Jessica Harrick of Carbondale United, Georgia De La Garza, Leah Maciell of Southern Illinois Collaborative Kitchen, Chastity Mays of Carbondale Black Chamber of Commerce and Nancy Maxwell of Carbondale United.

Adam Loos then corrected some information and reminded the groups that Carbondale is the only city in the region that funds organizations. They used to require “ubiquitous begging” from the organizations, but have changed to an application process.

Harvey thanked the organizations for being at the meeting and said they will send dates out with applications next year.