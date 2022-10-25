Carbondale City Council discusses cost of losing home rule

CARBONDALE — The Local Liquor Control Commission met at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening at Carbondale Civic Center, followed by the Carbondale City Council meeting.

The liquor commission granted an on-premises secondary use restaurant liquor license with an outdoor service rider to A Better Egg LLC, doing business as Sunny Street Café.

The city council was called to order at 6:08 p.m.

The council heard a report from Finance Director Jeff Davis on the tax revenue provided by the city’s home rule status and projected real estate tax levy for fiscal year 2023.

The City of Carbondale could lose the following revenue if they lose home rule:

Home Rule Sales Tax, $10,148,824, and Municipal Motor Fuel Tax, $728,200, both go into the General and Local Improvement Fund.

Municipal hotel-motel taxes, $344,086; rental registration fees, $268,000; gaming machine fees, $64,100; animal registration fees, $7,000; and transient merchant fees, $300; all go into the General Fund.

Package Liquor Tax, $525,000; Food and Beverage Tax, $1,600,000; Miscellaneous, $10,000; all go into the package liquor and food and beverage tax fund.

Internal fund transfers of $5,435,909 go into the Debt/Service and Local Improvement Funds.

Currently, the City of Carbondale levies a total real estate tax of $1,035,289, which is 2.67% or $28,000 lower than the real estate tax levy in 1999. The current real estate tax levy is used entirely to fund a portion of public safety pensions.

Davis said if the city loses home rule it would need to increase its budget by $14.6 million to keep providing all the services the city has now. That would increase property taxes on a home valued at $100,000 by approximately $1,400 to $1,500.

If the city were to lose its home rule authority then it would need to either cut services desired by the community or increase real estate taxes to cover the ongoing cost of municipal operations funded by taxes and fees generated via the home rule authority. Should the council desire to maintain all existing services and maintain all funds consistent with the FY23 budget, the real estate tax levy would need to increase by approximately $14,600,000.

“If we get rid of home rule revenue, we’re going to struggle,” Davis said.

City Manager Gary Williams said real estate taxes would need to go up 14.25% to cover the lost revenue. That increase would raise the real estate tax on a $100,000 home by approximately $1,400 per year. The city currently only receives $110 from each home’s real estate tax.

“Taxes will go up 5% a year and you will have less services,” Williams said. “You will lose your fire department and have a volunteer fire department.”

Councilman Jeff Doherty said it would set the city back 50 years.

“The numbers show the city losing home rule would be a disaster,” Don Monty said.

He added that he keeps getting postcards from an organization in Springfield that say losing home rule will keep property taxes down, but the opposite is true.

The city would also lose about $1 million in funding it provides for community organizations, like Good Samaritan Ministries, the Warming Center and Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois.

Ashley Gibson gave a report on city funded housing programs. Those are the Single Family Housing Conversion Program, Down Payment Assistance, Curb Appeal grants and the Downtown Upper Story Conversion Program.

The city has approved 41 applications in the four programs and has three applications pending, for a total of $146,091.77.

The council also amended the ordinance on registering vacant properties to give homes for sale by a licensed realtor a longer time to register. Homes for sale are required to register as vacant after 120 days. Other vacant buildings must register within 90 days.

The council approved an ordinance to rezone one acre of property at 4175 Boskydell Road from general agriculture to R-1-15, low density residential. The owners of the property want to install solar panels and this is required for them to complete the project.