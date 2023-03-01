CARBONDALE — The city council heard Tammy Rinehart Kochel of SIU present results from the Carbondale Gun Violence Needs Assessment Report.

Carbondale City Council commissioned SIU to do the Carbondale Gun Violence Needs Assessment Report using the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The report was completed in October and has been reviewed by city staff.

Kochel told the council that the most recent rate of homicide in the city was 9.2 per 100,000. The U.S. rate was 5.9 and the Illinois rate was 14.1. Then she provided some data for the city.

In Carbondale, calls for shots fired have increased to about five gun incidents reported and two arrests each week. Spikes occur at the start and end of each SIU semester, with most occurring between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Of those incidents, 71% are committed by Carbondale residents.

The SIU researchers divided the city into 10 areas. The report looked at gun violence in each area of the city and looked at the causes and resident feelings about gun violence.

They found most of the gun violence happened in area 1 (downtown and the Arbor District), area 6 (the northeast part of the city), area 10 (southeast) and area 7 (northwest).

“The nature of gun violence is a little different even across these areas,” Kochel said.

In addition to gun violence, Kochel talked about possible solutions to gun violence. Potential strategies in the report are tailored to the nature of the problem, have evidence to support its effectiveness, includes long and short term solutions, and is multifaceted, not focused solely on police.

Some of the researchers’ recommendations included the following solutions.

Strategies affecting offending and victimization include conflict resolution and restorative justice, hospital-based interventions and intensive case management, focused deterrence and learning about sources of guns and disrupting them.

Place based strategies include greening housing improvements, more home ownership and demolishing vacant buildings; adjusting traffic flow using cul-de-sacs, dead ends, speed bumps, one-way streets and gating; public video surveillance, gunfire detection technology, disrupting the drug market and hot spot policing.

Prevention strategies focused on youth are substance abuse treatment, anger management, truancy, mentorship, mindfulness-based stress reduction, trauma recovery and empowerment, treatment of depression and anxiety, pro-social extra-curricular activities and employment.

Community engagement strategies include improving a feeling of safety, social media messaging to reduce gun violence, and addressing parties that are crime attractors.

They also suggested improving the records management system for the police department.

The council then asked questions and discussed some of the strategies.

Councilwoman Ginger Rye-Sanders asked about ShotSpotter Technology. She has advocated for the technology for several years.

Kochel said the technology detects shots that are fired in the city. There is evidence that says the technology can improve police response times to gun incidents. It is not seen as a deterrent to gun violence.

Councilman Jeff Doherty asked what local schools do about truancy.

Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno said the county has a truancy officer, but they try to take care of the issue before it gets to the police and truancy officer.

City Attorney Jamie Snyder said they get four or five truancy cases a year, but the state statutes don’t have a lot of teeth for enforcement.

Reno also told the council the department is implementing new record management software. It will help in analyzing crime data.

Councilman Adam Loos asked about the wide variety of strategies offered in the report.

Kochel told him strategies should be chosen for each area based on the type and cause of gun violence in that area. Area 1 could benefit from different strategies than area 6, for example.

The council also received suggestions from the city staff, but they were not scheduled to take any action. They will discuss and implement strategies later.