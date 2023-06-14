CARBONDALE — When LaCaje Hill was appointed to fill the vacant seat on the Carbondale City Council on Tuesday evening, the council once again made history. The council now has an equal number of Black and white members, along with a Black mayor.

The seat Hill will fill is the one Harvey vacated when she became the new mayor of Carbondale after this years election. Harvey was two years into her four-year term, so Hill’s appointment will expire on April 30, 2025.

Hill has lived in Carbondale since he was seven years old. He is now 24. He volunteers at the food pantry at the Victory Dream Center and does home health care.

“I’ve always been interested in politics and government. I wanted to serve my community on a higher level,” Hill said.

He believes he knows people and understands their needs and concerns. Hill hopes to bring a better understanding of those needs to the council.

Mayor Carolin Harvey said he met the posted qualifications for the position, which includes being a Carbondale resident for at least one year, not owing taxes or debts to the city, and having no record of infamous crime, such as a felony.

“We hope we selected the person who will do the best for all the citizens of Carbondale,” Harvey said.

Council members in Carbondale are elected by the entire city and serve the entire city.

Harvey hopes Hill will help encourage more engagement in the council from all aspects of the community.

Council member Ginger Rye-Sanders is happy to see the council have four Black people serving, saying those individuals will make good decisions for Carbondale.

“The people spoke when they elected Nancy (Maxwell) and Clare (Killman). We did not want more of the same - we need young voices to speak up,” Rye-Sanders said.

The motion to appoint Hill was made by Clare Killman, who noted that he would be taking her spot as the youngest member on the council. Jeff Doherty seconded her motion, and so the process began.

“LaCaje has a wealth of information. He gets word when homeless people have problems. He hears about problems with landlords and about bad policing. He hears a lot and is now in position to let it be known,” Rye-Sanders said.

Rye-Sanders believes Carbondale is moving to an arena of change.

“I think he’s a wonderful choice. I’m exciting to see what will happen now,” Rye-Sanders said.

Nancy Maxwell said it is good to get younger people on the council and involve them with what the city does and how local politics work.

She added that Hill’s age and his work at Victory Dream Center are beneficial. He talks to community members a lot, and they are parts of the community who are not usually involved.

“He has already established relationships in the community. The council is the council for all of Carbondale,” Maxwell said, adding that some previous council members had never been to an event on the north side of town. “I think it will be a change to have somebody who knows all sides.”

Maxwell also hopes to see more people come to council meetings and ask questions. She believes you cannot complain or be against something without making an effort to find the source, or the people who can change things and fix them.

“He’s very mature for his age of 24. He likes to read and is quiet. This was his dream. I hope more younger people come,” Maxwell said.

Several other people filed applications for the seat.

“I want to thank the other candidates. I would encourage them to continue their service to Carbondale as a community,” Harvey said.