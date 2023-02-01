Carbondale City Council holds off on cost reductions for Multi-Modal Transportation Center

CARBONDALE — Cost reduction measures for the Multi-Modal Transportation Center were presented to Carbondale City Council during its regular meeting Tuesday evening.

The height of the façade of the building was reduced, keeping the original footprint of the building near the original dimensions. The presenters also suggested using smaller blocks for constructing the building. The original block size was 24 inches by 16 inches. Reducing the size to 8 inches by 16 inches could save a lot of money.

The city has a little more than $21 million in grants. That puts the project about $4 million behind what is needed to complete the building.

Councilman Adam Loos said the project had plans for a multi-story parking garage and a two story building that were scrapped. Now, they were suggesting more changes to save money.

“At this point, we should pull the plug on it. It keeps getting smaller while the price is rising,” Loos said.

“I don’t care for the squatty look of the exterior of the building,” Councilman Lee Fronabarger said.

He added that the building should be grand in the community.

Mark Bollman, the project manager, and Thad Heckman, the building’s architect, both spoke to the council and answered questions.

Darren Fager of Fager-McGee Construction has the lowest bid in for the building project. He suggested the council go ahead and accept his bid.

While the building looks a lot shorter, the walls were decreased from 35 feet to 25 feet, which is still the size of a two-story building.

If the council accepted the cost reduction measures, they would need to rebid the construction. Instead, they talked about ways to accept the low bid from Fager-McGee and get the additional $4 million to complete the project.

They decided to make a decision at a special meeting at 6 p.m. Friday in city hall.

The council also approved a contract with McVicker Excavating of Herrin to demolish the old Walnut Street Baptist Church building for a cost of $264,500.

City Manager Gary Williams said the building’s room is collapsing and the building needs to be demolished. The building also contains asbestos.

In a liquor commission meeting that preceded the council meeting, they awarded an on premises primary liquor license to Levels.

They also accepted a stipulated agreement relating to a citation given to Chalky’s for changing the operation of the business without notifying or getting approval from the city.

After accepting the agreement, the commission then discussed awarding a new liquor license to Chalky’s and allowing their name to be changed to Club 13. City Attorney Jamie Snyder said they had filed a change of name and a plan for the business. They agreed to award a primary liquor license with entertainment and video gaming riders to Club 13.

The council’s next meeting will be a special meeting at 6 p.m. Friday.