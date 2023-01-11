Carbondale City Council passes ordinance amending disorderly conduct rules

CARBONDALE — During its regular meeting Tuesday evening, Carbondale City Council passed an ordinance amending Title 14-4-2 of the Carbondale Revised Code relating to disorderly conduct.

This ordinance changes the length protesters must stay away from any medical clinic from 50 feet to 100 feet. It further restricts them from approaching anyone who does not give permission to be approached.

This item on the agenda brought a group of pro-life people and organizations to the meeting to speak on the proposed ordinance changes.

Before accepting comments on the issue, Chairman Pro Tem Carolin Harvey reminded everyone that citizen comments are limited to 4 minutes from each individual, with a total of 30 minutes on the issue from all individuals.

Bryan Westbrook of Coalition Life spoke first. He described Coalition Life as an organization that helps women experiencing an unplanned pregnancy.

Westbrook said the ordinance could affect Black Lives Matter protesters, pickets by labor unions, Girl Scouts selling cookies and impacts any group protesting near a healthcare facility.

“Our viewpoints matter as much as any opinion from Choices or Alamo or any other group,” Westbrook said.

Dawn Adams described protesters as tricking people at Choices into giving them contact information by setting up a fake check-in station. She supported the amendments to the disorderly conduct code.

Scott Davis, the onsite leader for Southern Illinois Prolife said he has not seen what the council alleged has happened, like police calls for disorderly conduct and trespassing.

Davis saw one episode of minor trespassing. The person was warned and has not trespassed again.

Davis supports free speech and free assembly.

Lee Stevens, an attorney for Coalition Life, said she was a committed advocate for life and it is within their rights to protest and offer alternatives to women.

“I am fully prepared to challenge the ordinance all the way to the nation’s highest court,” she said.

Dawn Hease of Coalition Life read two letters from clients they had helped.

Regina Hart, a sidewalk councilor, read the first amendment and described the kinds of activities she does, such as offer women literature about other options than abortion.

Harvey asked if anyone agreeing with the changes to disorderly conduct rules wanted to speak, even though those speaking against the ordinance had used the 30 minutes.

Isaac Bedlington spoke in favor of the ordinance, calling the behavior of some protesters “egregious.”

He went to Choices for gender affirming care and felt his privacy was invaded.

“Please find a way to stand up to the bullies and keep Carbondale welcoming,” he said.

Nancy Maxwell spoke about some of the pro-life advocates using Black Lives Matter protesters, Dr. Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks as justification to not pass the ordinance.

“My skin is black. I can’t change that. Don’t use Black Lives Matter as part of your opinion,” Maxwell said.

City Attorney Jamie Snyder answered a couple questions asked by Darrell Dunham.

Snyder said changing the distance protesters had to be away from a clinic from 50 feet to 100 feet is in accordance with the Hill Act. He said it still allows protesters at Choices to do everything they are doing now and allows the clinic and its visitors more protection.

He also explained that no one could be approached without their consent, and cars could not be blocked.

One by one, city council members voiced their support for the ordinance.

“Few rights are absolute. You can’t shout ‘fire’ in a theater,” Councilman Adam Loos said.

“I believe we want the same things. You want to go protest. We have a responsibility as council persons to protect those going into clinics,” Councilman Ginger Rye-Sanders said.

“I appreciate comments on free speech. I don’t appreciate threats of lawsuits,” Councilman Jeff Doherty said.

Loos made a motion to pass the ordinance with a Councilman Tom Grant seconding the motion. It passed unanimously.

The council also:

Approved an ordinance designating Attucks High School at 410 E. Main St. as a Landmark District on the Carbondale Register of Historic Places.

Amended Title Two of the Carbondale Revised Code as it relates to penalties for late remittance of city instituted taxes.

Reviewed Community Investment Program Checklist items for proposed new projects.

During a liquor control commission meeting that preceded the council meeting, they granted a temporary liquor license to Carbondale Chamber of Commerce for its annual banquet, to be held Feb. 17 at SIU.

They also spoke with Carl Martin of Chalky’s about what it would take to get a liquor license renewed for this year. He needs to submit a new business plan to the city and explain exactly what he plans to do with the business. They will discuss a liquor license at the meeting Jan. 31.