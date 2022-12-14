Carbondale City Council passes resolution in support of converting Shawnee Forest into a National Park

CARBONDALE — During its regular meeting Tuesday night, Carbondale City Council had a hearing about extending the Downtown Special Service Area tax levy another five years.

The downtown SSA was created on March 15, 1996. It’s most recent extension will expire Dec. 31, 2022. The tax levy funds Carbondale Main Street.

Carbondale Main Street requested a tax levy of 56 center per $100 of equalized assessed valuation.

The council also heard an update from Tom Grant, chairman of the Founders Park Committee.

Grant said the plans for the park came from a class assignment at SIU. They combined two or three plans to come up with a preliminary plan for Founders Park.

He gave a brief history of the property before asking the council to give their approval to continue with the project. Grant said groups in the community were interested in raising funds for the park, but he felt like he needed approval from the council before proceeding.

The council discussed ideas that would be useful in the park. Grant explained that he would seek final approval on any elements. The park will have a kiosk with historical information.

Several spectators at the meeting also weighed in on appropriate activities and suggestions.

Coucilman Adam Loos made a motion to approve historic kiosks be built in Founders Park. The motion passed.

The council moved on to the consent agenda. Loos asked that item 7.8, a resolution to support the proposed Shawnee National Park and Climate Preserve, be discussed separately.

On Oct. 11, John Wallace of the Shawnee Forest Defense group gave the council a presentation on converting Shawnee National Forest to Shawnee National Park and Climate Preserve. Ginger Rye-Sanders asked if the resolution had gone through the city’s sustainability committee. It had not.

Loos said he knew people wanted to talk about the issue.

Before starting public comments, Mayor Pro Tem Carolin Harvey reminded everyone that they would get four minutes to talk and the total time spent on discussion would be 30 minutes.

Barb McKasson, Rhonda Rothrock and Don Monty spoke against the resolution. They suggested taking more time and getting more information on the topic.

John Wallace, Karina Lang, Karen Frailey and Sam Stearns spoke in favor of the resolution.

Jane Cogie had no feeilngs about the resolution, but thought getting more information was a good idea.

The council voted to support the resolution, with Rye-Sanders voting no.

Under regular business, the council passed tax levies for general obligation bonds. The bonds included: The 2011 Water Sewer Bond, 2013 General Obligation Bonds, 2020 Series A and Series B General Obligation bonds, and 2022 Series General Obligation Bonds.

The council approved an Ordinance adopting the 2022 Tax Levy in the amount of $2,189,685 ($1,035,331 City Purposes, $1,014,383 Library General Operating Purposes, $53,729 Library IMRF Purposes, $39,933 Library Social Security Tax Purposes, $36,970 Library Liability, Tort, & Insurance Purposes, $9,339 Library Medicare Tax Purposes).

They also approve an ordinance adopting the 2022 Tax Levy in the amount of $48,991.09 for the Downtown Special Service Area Number One.

The council’s next meeting will be in January.