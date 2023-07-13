CARBONDALE — The City of Carbondale has some new ordinances on its books. The council passed an amendment to Title One of city code which adds Chapter 18 and protects a person’s medical health care decisions. They also added Title 22 to Carbondale Revised Code which protects basic human rights.

Chapter 18 of Title One says:

“It is the policy of the City of Carbondale to assure that all persons within its jurisdiction shall have equal access to public services and shall be protected in the enjoyment of civil rights, and to promote mutual understanding and respect among all who live and work within this city.”

It continues in saying that discrimination, prejudice, intolerance, bigotry and sexual harassment threaten the rights and privileges of city residents and threaten a free and democratic society.

The chapter spells out that denying equal treatment to any individual based on “race, color, sex, gender identity, age, religion, disability, national origin, ancestry, sexual orientation, marital status, parental status, military status, source of income, credit history, or criminal record or criminal history undermines civil order and deprives persons of the benefits of a free and open society.”

Section 1-18-3 spells out the city’s policy on bodily autonomy, saying the city respects the fundamental right of individuals to make autonomous decisions about medical care and the city will protect their medical care choices. It also states the city will not aid in enforcement of laws in other jurisdictions that impose civil or criminal liability on persons who seek and receive medical care or assist in that process.

Chapter 18 also says the city will not provide information to an investigation or proceeding in another jurisdiction that seeks to impose civil or criminal liability or professional sanctions upon a person for medical care that is legal in Illinois or assisting a person concerning medical care legal in Illinois.

Title 22 is the city’s declaration that all people are born with inalienable freedoms and that Carbondale will actively protect those freedoms both for residents and people who visit the city. It also says it is the policy of the city to assure all persons within its jurisdiction have equal access to public services and be protected in the enjoyment of civil rights.

Chapter 22 goes on to specify certain human rights, such as bodily autonomy, protecting medical information, and religious freedom.

When changes to the city code were discussed at the city council meeting on Tuesday night, everyone spoke in favor of the changes. First council members, then the audience.

“This defining element of culture is one we should stand on,” Clare Killman said.

Adam Loos said the changes protect someone coming to Illinois from another state like Tennessee to get medical care and will bar staff from relinquishing any information about that care to another jurisdiction.

Carmen Suarez, president of Carbondale Park District board read a statement the park district board passed supporting the changes and encouraging the council to adopt them.

O.J. Duncan, a member of the Rainbow Café board, shared some personal examples of how some laws can affect a person and encouraged the council to adopt the changes.

“Trans people are scared. Women are scared. LGBTQ people are scared,” Duncan said.

Tara Bell, director of social action and education and CEO of Pride in Action Southern Illinois, thanked Killman for proposing the creation of Title 22 and adoption of Chapter 18 to Title One on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community of Carbondale and the greater region of Southern Illinois.

“Title 22 and the proposed amendment to Title 1 are key to ensuring that the City of Carbondale remains a city that is welcoming and affirming for all residents and all visitors, including individuals who provide or seek reproductive health care and gender-affirming health care. The protections of this ordinance ensure that laws passed by other jurisdictions will not be enforced or aided by any city official,” Bell said.

Victor Ludwig asked the council to consider adding workers’ rights to their code and adding tenants’ rights.

Killman made a motion to adopt the new legislation. Nancy Maxwell seconded her motion. The motion passed unanimously, which drew a standing ovation from members of the audience.

Killman said the legislation was really a collaborative effort of the council. She worked with city attorney Jamie Snyder to draft the changes. Other council members shared ideas and had input into what was created.

Human rights being a separate section alone gives the council the ability to enumerate and define human rights, according to Killman. The changes also allow the city to protect people from extradition or any agent of another jurisdiction.