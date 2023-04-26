CARBONDALE — Hutchison Solutions LLC presented their final Cedar Lake Master Recreation Plan to the Carbondale City Council on Tuesday.

The city plans to enhance recreational opportunities at the lake by adding hiking trails, permitting paddleboards and kayaks and adding a self-service kiosk to rent kayaks. They would like to offer more recreational opportunities at Cedar Lake that will encourage more visitors to the lake.

Developing a Cedar Lake Master Recreation Plan was part of the Fiscal Year 2023 Capital Improvement Program budget. Hutchison began working on the plan in October.

The plan includes improvements to the boat launch, beach area, Rocky Point Peninsula, dam area, Green Ridge Trail Head and overarching trail improvements. One of the overall goals is to create a Cedar Lake Loop Trail.

The projected cost of the improvements is $2,152,720.

Approving the Cedar Lake Master Recreation Plan was included as part of the consent agenda for the Tuesday meeting. Councilman Jeff Doherty asked for the item to be pulled for consideration.

Doherty said he had two concerns. One was the proposed expansion of the beach. For many years, Cedar Lake was one of the only swimming spots available in the city. Now, the city has a splash park for residents to utilize.

Currently, the beach brings in about $22,000 a year. Lifeguards at the beach cost about $32,000 year. Hutchison did not do any cost studies of revenue from the beach.

He was also concerned about the recommendation to allow free swimming in the lake. Doherty is concerned about the city’s liability if someone gets hurt.

“I’m not ready to vote in the affirmative,” Doherty said.

Councilman Adam Loos is concerned about designating safe places for swimming.

Councilman Tom Grant agreed with the assessment of his colleagues.

The council made the decision to table the item and take it up at a future meeting.

The council passed its proposed 2024 fiscal year budget for the city and a Carbondale Public Library ordinance adopting a pay plan for non-bargaining unit employees for FY 2024.

The council approved the five year Community Investment Program for fiscal years 2024 through 2028. The CIP lists programs they would like to see done.

The city has a map of the areas in which CIP projects are in the works or have been completed. It shows that projects are being done in all neighborhoods of Carbondale.

The council approved creating a four-way stop at the intersection of Glenview Drive and Old West Main Street, as recommended by the city’s transportation engineer.

This will provide better-marked pedestrian crossings at this intersection as well as at the intersection of Glenview Drive and Sunset Drive.

In addition to this intersection conversion, staff will plan to incorporate additional improvements recommended in the final report, which include: Eliminating the driveway curb cut at the shopping center at Old West Main and Glenview; Relocating the sidewalk on the north side of the Murdale frontage road closer to the Illinois 13 traffic signal to eliminate a mid-block crossing; and making intersection improvements at Illinois 13 (Main Street) and Glenview Drive.

During the meeting, the council also issued two proclamations. The first was on Arbor Day, which was accepted by Mark McDaniel, the city arborist. The other was on the National Day of Prayer, which was accepted by Kindra Speech of Rock Hill Baptist Church in Carbondale.

The council also...

Voted to purchase a 72'' Cut Scag Zero-Turn Lawnmower from Ben's Powered by Little Tractor & Equipment of Harrisburg for $13,239.

Voted to place a plaque at Evergreen Park honoring the Accessibility Project, which was completed by the city.

Established no parking on Cedar Court.

Established no parking zones at the Carbondale Super Block, which will not permit parking along street.

Amended Title 15 of the Carbondale Revised Code to support Community Gardens.

During the Local Liquor Control Commission meeting that preceded the council meeting, the council issued a not-for-profit Special Event Retailer's license to Carbondale Main Street for the CarbondALE Brew Fest which will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on May 5.