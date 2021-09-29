Carbondale commits $450K in COVID-19 relief to Eurma Hayes Center for critical repairs, renovations

The Eurma C. Hayes Center is a mess today due to construction, but Bob Wills, executive director of the center, says the mess is necessary to renovate and bring services to Carbondale's Northeast community.

City officials and members of the Eurma C. Hayes board celebrated a new grant and other funding at a press conference on Wednesday.

The city of Carbondale committed $450,000 in America Rescue Funds to the center Tuesday evening to help with renovations and upgrades. Navreet Kang, of State Farm, presented Wills with a $25,000 Neighborhood Assist Grant.

Diamoneek Green, an intern for the city, submitted a grant application to State Farm. In turn, State Farm selects the finalists, and winners are chosen based on votes cast by community members.

“State Farm and the Eurma C. Hayes Center are embarking on a journey to make an impact in our community,” Kang said at the presentation.

Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry praised Green for her efforts to get the grant and Wills for leading the renovation.

“The man behind the plan is Bob Wills. He’s been working probably as hard as he ever has in his life to bring the Eurma Hayes Center back and make it a bright spot in our community,” Henry said.

Wills has big plans for the center, located at 441 E. Willow St.

He is working with partners and the Eurma Hayes board to bring those plans to fruition.

Work is underway to replace the center’s aging HVAC system. Wills said the system did not work well, which caused problems with freezing water lines this past winter. The new system will keep the center warm during cold weather and cool during summer months.

“We want medical care in the building,” Wills said.

He is working with SIH to make that happen. Wills said people in the neighborhood around the center don’t get medical care because they lack transportation. If there is care available in the center, people can will be within walking distance.

The center will have a youth center, "I Can Read!" or a similar reading program, office space for community groups, mentoring such as 100 Black Men, space for community events and meetings, a sewing room, a man cave, a food bank, computer center, and an education center with literacy programs for adults and children.

Carbondale Police Department will have a resource center where residents and police officers can get to know each other. They will have information on resources available in the community.

“There will be a lot of recreation, but we want a lot of education, too,” Wills said.

Wills is working with groups at Southern Illinois University and John A. Logan College on specific programs.

The center will provide office space for 100 Black Men, Women for Change and Spirit of Attucks, as well as have an office the center’s administrative staff and Sen. Tammy Duckworth, who currently has office space in the center.

“There will be a lot of good reasons to come here,” Wills said.

After the press conference, Wills and board member Kendell Woods gave tours of the renovation.

Carbondale City Councilwoman Ginger Rye-Sanders said the funding is very welcomed. Members of the Eurma C. Hayes Center board have been putting their own money into the center. Rye-Sanders also serves on the Eurma Hayes board.

“I was really proud to be on city council. It really made my heart glad (when they committed funds to the center). I see hope,” she said.

She added that board members have been working very hard to get these renovations done and will be happy to open the center when they are complete.

“The Eurma Hayes Center is a landmark and the site of many weddings, funerals, Spirit of Attucks and a meeting place for the community to come together,” she said.

“Mr. Wills and I, and Kendall Woods, Carlton Smith all knew Mrs. Hayes. I believe that people do more when they have a kindred relationship to the center,” she said.

