CARBONDALE — To celebrate 150 years of incorporation, the City of Carbondale held a Sesquicentennial Carbondale CommUNITY Celebration on Wednesday afternoon at City Hall.

Mayor Carolin Harvey served as master of ceremonies and welcomed everyone to the celebration.

Those gathered heard about the Illinois Central Railroad's part in the creation and history of Carbondale.

First, John Wallace portrayed Daniel Harmon Brush, one of the founders of Carbondale, and talked about starting the town and its early history.

After Brush heard the railroad was coming through Southern Illinois, he and friends John Asgill Conner and Dr. William Richart bought 300 acres of land along the right of way for the Illinois Central Railroad in August 1852.

Brush opened his first business and moved his family from Murphysboro in January 1853. Brush Freight House opened and the first train arrived on July 4, 1854, to a crowd of 2,000 people.

After seeing the train, the crowd heard speakers, was served a “massive” lunch and watched fireworks. Brush (Wallace) said a rocket misfired and landed in the box of unspent fireworks. It ignited the rest of the planned rockets, Roman candles and poppers and they began flying down the street and exploding.

“The event ended with Carbondale’s first fireworks celebration on the Fourth of July,” Brush, as portrayed by Wallace, said.

He also talked about the beginning of the Civil War and the role the train coming through Carbondale played in the war, which included carrying troops, cannons, guns and munitions to the South.

Milton McDaniel talked about the train helping Carbondale grow. McDaniel worked on the train and was promoted to engineer. He was the first African American engineer north of the Ohio River.

McDaniel remembers the train carrying caskets of young men killed in Vietnam to Mound City National Cemetery for burial and said there were one or two caskets on every train.

He also remembers the train carrying coal to CIPS to create electricity.

“The railroad brought a lot of money to town,” McDaniel said.

The mayor and four members of the community participated in a unity candle lighting ceremony. They included Rev. Kerry Bean of First Presbyterian Church, Ronald Chambers of Bethel AME, Milton McDaniel and John Jackson of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at SIU.

Harvey said the soft glow of each candle’s flame represents the diversity and uniqueness of Carbondale, yet they all come together in a total light.

“May the warmth of the candles touch each heart as a reminder of the warmth we share as neighbors, friends and a community,” Harvey said.

The program also included: recognition of the current city council, recognition of former city council members and mayors, singing of the national anthem by Eva Joy and the song “Give us This Day Our Daily Bread” by Margaret Chambers.

Everyone was asked to participate in Kendell Bell’s painting for the anniversary. Refreshments were served by Bake Me Happy and Cristaudo’s.

Harvey also announced that a QR code for a new self-guided, historic bike tour was in the program.

Winners in the window painting contest were: Longbranch Café, first; the Thrift Shop, second; and Cristaudo’s, third.

Harvey asked everyone to introduce themselves to a person they did not know and make a new friend.

John Jackson has lived in Carbondale 54 years, moving to the city when he took a position with SIU. He said he had several chances to leave. When he thought about moving, he always decided that what he had at SIU and Carbondale was better.

“It’s been a great place,” Jackson said.

Faith Scott has lived in Carbondale all her life. She said she got a good education in town and has attended wonderful events.

“It’s a great place. I love Carbondale,” Scott said.