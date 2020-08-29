Carbondale community commemorates 57th anniversary of ‘March on Washington’

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — On Friday evening, the Southern Illinois Unity Coalition, along with other community organizations, held a demonstration in Carbondale to commemorate the 57th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington.

Nancy Maxwell, one of the march organizers from Marion, said people have to keep the social justice movement going and help Southern Illinois get past its issues with racism. “We’re still struggling to make the dream come true,” she said “We’re still searching for civil and economic freedom.”

Maxwell said the recent events in Kenosha, Wisconsin demonstrated there are still issues to work through in the United States. Jacob Blake, a Black man was shot in the back by a white police officer seven times when they responded to a call. Later during subsequent demonstrations, a 17-year-old juvenile from Antioch traveled to Kenosha with a long-gun in hand and shot three people — killing two.

“Just because it hasn’t happened here, or it hasn’t been reported that it’s happened here, doesn’t mean it won’t,” Maxwell said. “We need to get inoculated for the disease called racism that lives everywhere in the United States.”