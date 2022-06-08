Carbondale creating a new residential TIF district to address vacant rental homes

CARBONDALE — It's hard to miss the large homes that have been turned into apartments when driving through Carbondale.

The city of Carbondale is working to establish a second TIF or Tax Increment Financing district to deal with some of those homes. TIF District 2 will be a residential TIF expansion of the existing commercial TIF district.

“The new TIF will include some of the oldest residential neighborhoods in town,” Steven Mitchell, economic development director for Carbondale, said.

Those neighborhoods are parts of the northeast and northwest portions of Carbondale and the Arbor District.

Their boundaries for the TIF are as follows: The Northwest District is West Chestnut to Pecan streets from University Avenue to North Bridge Street. The Northeast Neighborhood is Washington to Marion streets from Jackson Street on the south and East Chestnut to Willow streets from Washington Street to Robert A. Stalls Avenue. The Arbor District is Walnut to Schwartz and Cherry Streets from University Avenue to Oakland Street, with the addition of Monroe to Poplar streets.

Mitchell said Carbondale, like other college towns, has a high percentage of residential properties that serve as rentals. With SIU’s enrollment down from the highs of earlier decades, new apartment complexes and some of those rentals have remained vacant.

“We would really like to convert them to owner occupied,” he said.

To be part of the TIF, the neighborhoods had to go through a detailed process to determine they are qualified as blight. Mitchell said all the properties met that formal definition.

Design standards were discussed at the May 24 city council meeting. Everyone who is receiving TIF benefits will have to follow the standards.

“The design standards have to do with aesthetics,” Mitchell said.

The standards spell out guidelines for roofing and the roof line; garages and additions; fences, gates and retaining walls; paint and color schemes; and design variety.

“We don’t want standards that are so expensive no one would use them. We don’t want every house to look the same,” Mitchell said.

He said the next step will be to present the TIF 2 plan back to the city at the next council meeting, which will be at 6 p.m. June 14. They will set a public hearing, then the city will have a series of meetings with other taxing bodies.

The city has seen a little resistance to the new TIF. Mitchell thinks some of it is due to misunderstanding.

A TIF district works like a rebate on property taxes. If a homeowner invests money in his or her property, the taxes on that property go up. A TIF district allows that property owner to get a rebate on the difference between the new cost of taxes and the original cost of taxes on the property until the investment is repaid or the TIF district expires.

“We are hopeful to see some improvements over the years. It will take a while,” Mitchell said. “All the time and effort will result in a relationship of the property to the betterment of the community.”

