CARBONDALE — A new mural celebrates an important woman in the history of Carbondale. A mural featuring Eurma C. Hayes is on the side of the community center that bears her name.

Bob Wills, executive director of the Eurma Hayes Center, said the mural started when Maddie Dieters, a 15-year-old mural artist, contacted Steve Mitchell at Carbondale City Hall to ask if she could paint a mural in the city.

Dieters has painted murals in Marion, Herrin and Murphysboro.

Mitchell contacted Wills to see if the Eurma Hayes Center would be interested in a mural.

Wills had Dieters and her mother come to the center to talk about a mural. She showed him several options for the mural.

Staff of the Eurma Hayes Center chose the final design for the mural, at Will’s request.

Once the design was chosen, Dieters was ready to work. She and her mother brought a high lift and the materials to the center.

“She started to draw things in,” Wills said.

The women worked two and a half days to complete the 54-foot mural. It has the words Eurma Hayes with a picture of Hayes between the name. It is brightly colored with red, yellow, green and light blue.

Once the mural was finished, Dieters uses a wax-like substance that will protect it from vandalism.

“She’s done this with her natural talent. She didn’t wait to go to school to get started,” Wills said. “She’s a magnificent young lady on top of that.”

Wills knew Hayes. His family went to school and church with the Hayes family.

“She was an activist and did so many things in the community,” Wills said.

When the community center was built in the 1970s, it was named the Eurma C. Hayes Center.

“She was a wonderful activist, and that’s how she got the building named after her,” Wills said.

The center is having a bust made of Hayes to display in the building. An artist from Springfield is working with the Hayes family to create the bust.

A second mural also is in the works at the center. It will pay homage to Attucks School using their mascot, the bluebird.

The murals and the bust will be dedicated July 1. Wills said several members of the Hayes family will attend the event.

“So many people come by to see the mural, stop and take pictures,” Wills said.