CARBONDALE — Beloved Puppetistas and partner organizations are hosting puppet and mask-making workshops leading up to an Earth Day community celebration and the All Species Puppet Parade.

“The Beloved Puppetistas are celebrating our ninth year of gathering for community workshops and an Earth Day celebration,” said Cade Bursell, organizing member of Beloved Puppetistas.

The final mask-making workshops will be on Wednesday, April 12, in Lakeland Center, 925 S. Giant City Road. Youth will meet from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Adults will create masks from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The workshops will lead participants in mask and puppet-making using recycled materials. No experience is required. The puppets and mask workshops acknowledge and respect the crucial role of non-human species on Earth.

Whimsical masks and original puppets are designed to highlight characteristics of different creatures, such as flying, crawling, waving in the wind and swimming. In addition, the workshops emphasize personal creative expressions about climate, the planet, and love for species diversity.

The All Species Puppets Parade and Earth Day celebration will occur from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, at Attucks Park, located at 400-800 N. Wall St. in Carbondale.

A parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the Town Square Pavilion on the corner of Illinois Avenue and Main Street. The parade will depart at 10:30 a.m. and will arrive at Attucks Park at 11 a.m. where it will merge with the Petit Parade.

The Petit Parade is available for those who cannot walk the parade route. They will meet at Attucks Park and be ready to merge with the parade at 11 a.m.

The Earth Day celebration, following the parade, will include activities for all ages, such as hands-on environmental activities, Community Climate Conversations where local organizations present projects related to climate resiliency, and music by the group Loose Gravel and solo-artist Candy Davis.

“Community organizations such as Carbondale Park District, City of Carbondale, Girl Scouts of Jackson County, Carbondale Public Library, WSIU Public Broadcasting, SIU Art Education Program, University of Illinois Extension Service, The Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois and The Neighborhood Co-op have stepped forward to help us realize our vision for an Earth Day celebration,” Bursell said.

Some of the activities will include games hosted by the Carbondale Park District, making wildflower seed embedded paper, and a book giveaway featuring books on nature and other cultures hosted by Shawnee Group Sierra Club. Emriver’s Katherine Poulos will have a model river set up.

Food will be provided by the Neighborhood Co-op and can be purchased from food trucks. If they have them, participants are encouraged to bring masks and puppets from previous years.

The event is free and open to the public.

“We look forward to this festive atmosphere, where we can express gratitude and enjoy all our world offers this spring,” Bursell said.

A fundraiser is planned for April 16 at Mod Pizza in Carbondale. Organizers will get 20% off food ordered online using the code MODGIVES20. Food can be ordered using a flyer at the restaurant. The flyer is available on the All Species Puppet Parade Facebook page.

For updates and information, visit allspeciespuppetparade.com or Facebook at All Species Puppet Parade, or email allspeciespuppetparadesil@gmail.com.