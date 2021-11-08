Carbondale High School's Key Club, SIU Circle K collect backpacks for needy students

Always be kind. One of the best things in life is being able to make someone else smile. Spread positivity today.

That was one of the many inspirational messages that students in Carbondale Community High School Key Club and Circle K of SIU added to backpacks they collected in the Backpacks for Success project this year.

On Monday afternoon, about 16 students from both organizations met at the CCHS to add inspirational messages and general school supplies to the backpacks and have pizza.

Jenna Jamieson, sponsor of the project and business and health sciences teacher, said the Key Club started collecting backpacks during the 2016-2017 school year. They were joined by Circle K at SIU.

When Jamieson first taught, it was at an elementary school in Carbondale. There, she learned many students did not have a backpack or supplies they needed to finish the school year.

When she moved to the high school, she discovered it was also a problem for older students. In addition to needing supplies, the students often carried their books in their backpack all day to get to classes on time. The backpack was even more important.

She teamed up with the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois to give backpacks to students and the high school guidance counselor to help high schoolers. Last year, they gave away 105 backpacks.

One of the things they did Monday afternoon was count the number of backpacks that had been donated this year in October. This year’s total was 171, more than 150% of the number they gave away last year.

This year’s backpacks will have a folder, some paper, a highlighters, pens and pencils, along with the inspirational quotes that were decorated by high school and SIU students.

Jamieson said Amy Prudencio, a social worker at CCHS, told her about one student who received a backpack three years ago. He carried that inspirational note in his pocket every day the rest of the year. It means a lot to Jamieson because she also started with nothing.

As an infant, Jamieson was dropped off in an orphanage in Calcutta, India. She was adopted and ended up in Carbondale.

“It’s a fantastic way to get the students involved in their own community while giving back to those that need it. It’s all about helping others, and when you help others it gives you a purpose beyond what a job will do. There’s just something great about volunteering without getting something in return,” Jamieson said.

For more information about the project or to make a donation, contact Jamieson at jennarpjamieson@gmail.com or 618.967.2691.

