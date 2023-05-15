On Sunday, a Facebook post from Robby Clark-Stokes publicly shared the news that his father, Robbie Stokes, had died.

His post read, “Earlier today my dad, Robbie Stokes, passed away after a 3-year long battle with cancer. Throughout all the challenges, he maintained his sense of humor, positivity, passion for music, and love for his family. While we are devastated, we are at peace knowing that he is free of any discomfort and in a better place."

Stokes was an icon in the Southern Illinois music scene. He was a musician, historian, performer and columnist for The Southern for a time. Since the 1980s he also owned and operated Robco Audio, a Carbondale business specializing in live sound reinforcement.

But, even more than all of those accomplishments, Stokes was an encourager and a friend.

“Robbie was really generous,” Tim Crosby told The Southern, adding that Stokes was always willing to welcome new people into the field of music.

Crosby shared that he had recently just returned to performing music and Stokes attended a show Crosby did at Blue Sky Winery. After the show, Stokes offered to play on an upcoming CD Crosby was in the process of making. Stokes not only made good on the offer, but played on Crosby’s last three CDs.

“He played so well. He could change styles in music,” Crosby said. “He could just spit it out – whatever you wanted. He would stay until it was perfect.”

Charles Morrill moved to Carbondale in 1964 and first remembers Stokes playing in a band called the Viscounts. He saw them play on the SIU campus and in local teen towns.

“I dreamed of playing in a band like that. Then, I was invited by him to be a drummer. That started it all,” Morrill said.

Morill's first gig with Stokes was at the Anna Teen Town. He made $15.

He played again with Stokes throughout the 1980s in Four on the Floor.

“He always invited me to play in his band,” Morrill said.

The two played together last on Crosby’s CD.

“Robbie loved playing and playing with good musicians. His influence is far and wide for the last 50 years. He’s going to be missed for sure,” Morrill said.

Morrill thanked Stokes and added that he was able to thank him when he was alive, too.

“It was a joy playing with him,” Morrill said.

Peyton Blewett had known Stokes since he was in high school – about 46 years – and they had played together in bands for 41 years.

They started their first “real” band, the aforementioned Four on the Floor, in 1982. Blewett sang lead vocals and played rhythm guitar. Four on the Floor started as a 1950s style rockabilly band. The band played for 35 years.

About 11 years ago, they started a new band called the Venturis, with an entirely new repertoire that Blewett described as 1960s rock ‘n’ roll. The band was still active, playing their last gig about a month ago.

Blewett said Stokes was like a big brother to him. Even though he had cancer for three years, Stokes’ death was still a blow to him, and he said it will be for the whole Carbondale music scene.

“He was definitely a Carbondale icon,” Blewett said.

Stokes was recently named the No. 1 Top Musician in Carbondale in The Southern's Music Historicity column.

“He touched a lot of people’s lives as a mentor, guitar teacher, band mate or sound man,” Blewett said. "Even though we kind of put him on a pedestal, he would hop on stage with anybody.”

Stokes spent some time in California where he played with the Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane.

He is among the most famous musicians to come out of Carbondale, but Blewett said he might have been more famous if he hadn't decided to return to his hometown.

Blewett added that Stokes knew who everybody was, saying he was the best soundman in Carbondale.

“I’m going to miss being on stage with him. I don’t know if I’ll continue to play in bands without him. We were next to each other 41 years,” Blewett said.

He will miss the camaraderie, saying they were in their element on stage together.

Blewett was at the Clark-Stokes’ home on Monday afternoon, speaking about all the tributes on social media and texts. The Stokes family had received about 500 condolence messages.

“He touched a lot of lives. He will be missed by a lot of people. He was a good family man, too. He loved his kids and grandkids,” Blewett said.

The Southern's Music Historicity column, incepted by Stokes, currently is authored by Gary Gibula, a close friend, fellow musician and co-founding member of Four on the Floor. Gibula is planning a two-part series about Stokes' legacy beginning in next week's installment.