Carbondale is ready to host its 31st annual Lights Fantastic Parade on Saturday

CARBONDALE — The city will be aglow Saturday evening with the 31st annual Lights Fantastic Parade.

“This year will have the most floats we’ve ever had, more than 75,” said Rachel Kovac, interim director of Carbondale Tourism.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. Streets on the parade route will close at 5 p.m. and detours will be marked. The parade route begins down Illinois Avenue from Mill Street to Jackson Street.

This year's parade marshal will be Mayor Mike Henry.

Shuttle buses will run again this year from University Mall and Murdale Shopping Center. Kovac said buses will run about every 15 minutes.

Parking downtown is limited. If you want to park downtown rather than take a shuttle bus, Kovac suggests coming early.

Kovac said some activities will begin as early as Thursday. The Carbondale Christmas tree lighting will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening at the Town Square Pavilion. The event will include activities for children, as well as the tree lighting.

A wreath exhibit is hanging in Carbondale Civic Center. Visitors can bid on wreaths and take them home Saturday evening. Proceeds will go to Carbondale Main Street.

Window decorating also is underway. Judging will be Friday with prizes awarded Saturday evening.

“On Saturday, people are invited to spend the day downtown and watch the parade,” Kovac said.

Saturday will have a lot of kid and family friendly activities. Kovac said most activities will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

One new activity will be cookie decorating. Keller-Williams Pinnacle realty will offer cookie decorating in Carbondale Civic Center. Cookies will be baked by Christaudo’s.

Vendors will be downtown, selling food, light-up toys for children and other local goods.

A cookie walk is planned downtown. Stop into participating businesses for cookies.

Children can stop and write letters to Santa Saturday afternoon at the Old Train Depot.

Mrs. Claus and a reindeer will greet visitors in the Town Square Pavilion.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois will host their annual chili supper before the Light’s Fantastic Parade from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday in the Carbondale Civic Center. They will serve three chilis, smoky beef, chicken verde and vegetarian, with drinks, toppings and cornbread.

The meal is all-you-can-eat for $10 per adult and $2 for children 12 and under. The proceeds from the chili supper will support academic and social emotional learning programming at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois.

Tickets are available at the door on Saturday or in advance at the administrative center at 101 S. Lewis Lane.

Kovac said the latest information about the parade and activities will be available on the Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade Facebook page or at lightsfantasticparade.com.