Carbondale named third best place to see fall colors in the Midwest

Southern Illinois has some wonderful natural areas that are good places to see fall colors. Places like Giant City State Park, Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge and Shawnee National Forest give the region some beautiful views of fall landscapes.

According to a new study by Rocket Homes, Carbondale, along with the surrounding region, is a good place to see fall colors. Rocket named the 12 best cities to see fall colors in the U.S. by region, and Carbondale was the third best Midwest location for fall colors.

Top spots in the Midwest included Bloomington, Indiana; La Crosse, Wisconsin; and Carbondale.

Neal Vincent, visitor services manager at Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge, said fall colors hit their peak in Southern Illinois around the third week of October.

“Of course, the drought will affect how quick the leaves change colors. We’re still a week or two weeks to peak colors,” Vincent said.

One good way to see the fall landscapes is to take a self-guided auto tour of closed areas of the refuge which happen in October of each year.

A discovery auto tour will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge. Vincent said it’s easy to participate. Just stop at the refuge headquarters to start the tour.

Tours are also planned for the last two weeks of October.

Giant City State Park, near Carbondale, was named for the unique impressions made by its massive sandstone structures and landscape. The park offers more than 75 varieties of trees, along with fern, moss, flowering mints and hundreds of species of wild flowers.

The park has many hiking trails for seeing fall colors and their natural beauty. One popular trail is the Giant City Nature Trail, home of the "Giant City Streets,” huge bluffs of sandstone formed 12,000 years ago. The Post Oak Trail was designed for disabled visitors, so the park has something for everyone.

The 289,000 acres of Shawnee National Forest are nestled between the Ohio and Mississippi rivers. It features strikingly beautiful oak-hickory forests, flourishing wetlands, lush canyons, razorback ridges and unique geological features. It contains a rare convergence of six natural ecological regions resulting in a diversity of plant and animal species within the forest.

Shawnee National Forest draws nearly 1 million visitors annually.

“October is always a great time to explore Shawnee Forest Country,” Carol Hoffman, executive director of Southernmost Illinois Tourism Bureau, said in an email.

Hoffman added that cooler weather is a great time for hiking the many trails in the region.

Shawnee National Forest offers trails for both day hiking and backpacking.

Spots like Garden of the Gods or Pine Hills offer good views of fall colors.

Hoffman said weekends offer a variety of fall events. This Saturday, there is the Shawnee Sasquatch Festival in Harrisburg, Color the Town in Anna, Blue Grass and Barbecue Festival at Saline Creek Pioneer Village, Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest in Murphysboro and more.

Events can be found at https://southernmostillinois.com/events/.

Besides fall events, or enjoying music at a winery, more information is available at southernmostillinois.com.