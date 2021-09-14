Carbondale park board discusses vaccine mandate, slain SIU freshman tree memorial

Trey Anderson, interim executive director, said the park district does this every year to do maintenance and improvements to district properties.

Carbondale City Councilman Lee Fronabarger asked what the cost would be to taxpayers. Anderson said it would be $8,700.

Gail Robinson, secretary of Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks' executive board, presented the park district board with names for the two dog fields within the planned dog park.

The group granted naming rights to two large donors. Glenn and Jo Poshard, who donated $10,000 in December 2020, were given naming rights to the large dog play area. It will be known as Jane Adams Large Dog Field.

“It all started in Jane’s living room in 2016,” Robinson said, adding that Adams has spearheaded the project and put a lot of energy into getting funding for the dog park.

Kirsten Trimble, who donated $5,000 to the project, was given naming rights to the small dog play area. It will be known as Russlind Small Dog Field, after Trimble’s father.

The park district board approved the recommended names of the play areas, with Adams and Trimble abstaining from voting.