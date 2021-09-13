Carbondale Park District will solicit bids for $3 million in bonds

The Carbondale Park District voted to solicit bids for $3 million in general obligation bonds during its meeting Monday evening.
A short hearing was held at the beginning of the board’s meeting.
The purpose of the bonds is to do maintenance and upkeep to park district properties.
Trey Anderson, interim executive director, said this is a process the park district goes through every year.
— Marilyn Halstead, The Southern Illinoisan
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078
