Carbondale Park District will solicit bids for $3 million in bonds
Carbondale Park District

Children play in the spray from a Carbondale Fire Department truck in Attucks Park in July 2019 in Carbondale during a Chill Out in the Park event put on by the Carbondale Park District. 

 Byron Hetzler

The Carbondale Park District voted to solicit bids for $3 million in general obligation bonds during its meeting Monday evening.

A short hearing was held at the beginning of the board’s meeting.

The purpose of the bonds is to do maintenance and upkeep to park district properties.

Trey Anderson, interim executive director, said this is a process the park district goes through every year.

— Marilyn Halstead, The Southern Illinoisan

 

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

