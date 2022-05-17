Carbondale Preservation Commission takes next steps to demolish Logan home

CARBONDALE — Some Southern Illinoisans may not realize that Gen. John A. Logan lived in Carbondale.

On Monday, demolition of the former Logan home at 400 W. Oak St. was on the Certificate of Appropriateness Committee of Carbondale Preservation Commission agenda.

Because the Certificate of Appropriateness Committee did not have a quorum at its 3:30 p.m. meeting, the issue was pushed back to 7 p.m. Monday during the Carbondale Preservation Commission’s meeting, where the committee issued the certificate.

“There is nothing left of historical value in the home,” Betsy Brown, a member of the committee and preservation commission, said.

The property is now owned by SIH, and they want to demolish it. Brown said members of Carbondale Preservation Committee were given a tour of the property March 14.

The only part of the house that remains from Logan’s time are some foundation stones. They have asked SIH to preserve those stones.

Brown said the only other thing of historical significance is a section of the original sidewalk. It is brick with a herringbone pattern. The commission has asked SIH to preserve that sidewalk.

The booklet “Carbondale Remembered,” published in 1976, says the house was probably built in 1861 by Jerome Bishop.

Logan and his family lived in the home from 1867 to 1871 when he sold the home to Cyrus Thorne. Thorne led archeology for the state of Illinois and was instrumental in Yosemite becoming a national park, according to Brown.

Later, the home at 400 W. Oak St. was occupied by a niece of Daniel Brush, the founder of Carbondale.

Brown said the home had a fire in 1928 that pretty much destroyed it.

The home is across the street from SIH Memorial Hospital’s parking lot, and two doors south of the parking lot of the SIU Medicine building.

The city requires SIH to get a demolition permit to tear down the house. Before that can be issued, a certificate of appropriateness from Carbondale Preservation Commission because of the home’s history.

The application for the Certificate of Appropriateness asks the committee to consider several questions. Ashley Gibson, planner for the city of Carbondale, read the responses on the application. She also gave her own answers based on the information Carbondale Preservation Commission has learned about the home.

Chris Post of SIH attended the meeting. He said they will store the sandstone from the foundation. The 16 to 18 stones may be used for a future project that would be respectful to the home’s history.

“We’re going to figure out something to do in the future,” Post said.

SIH also will preserve the original brick sidewalk on the site.

“Our plan is to make sure the construction crew stays off the brick and keeps it intact,” Post said. “We’re going to clean it up.”

Justin Zurlinden was at the meeting with Betsy Brown attending via Facetime. Both voted to issue the certificate.

Gibson said the demolition permit is ready, and Post should get it on Tuesday.

Post said abatement is scheduled for Tuesday or Wednesday at the home, with demolition to follow.

The committee also issued a Certificate of Appropriateness for replacement awnings for properties at 106 and 112 S. Illinois Ave. The metal awnings need to come down because of work along Illinois Avenue. The new fabric awnings will be very close to the original awnings on the buildings.

Gibson said they have three openings on the commission. Anyone interested in serving on Carbondale Preservation Commission is encouraged to apply.

For more information about Carbondale Preservation Commission, visit https://www.explorecarbondale.com/400/Preservation-Commission.

