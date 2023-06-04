CARBONDALE — Father Robert Flannery, priest at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, has reached a couple milestones in his career.

At 3 p.m. on Sunday, Flannery will celebrate his Golden Priesthood Jubilee, 50 years of being ordained as a priest, at a Mass. Later in June, he will receive the “Ezekiel: Prophet of Hope Award" from Saint John’s University’s School of Theology and Seminary in Collegeville, Minnesota.

Flannery was ordained on June 2, 1973, in the Cathedral of St. Peter by Bishop Albert Zuroweste.

He has spent 24 years as pastor of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Carbondale, starting in July 1999. Since 2017, he has served as chaplain of the Newman Center at SIU. Before coming to Carbondale, Flannery was a pastor in Trenton and Evansville.

Flannery had a two-year ministry as spiritual director at the American College in Louvain, Belgium.

He has been a Diocesan Ecumenical and Interreligious officer for over 24 years. He is a past president of the Catholic Association of Ecumenical and Interreligious Officers, president of the National Association of Diaconate Directors, serves on the Board of Trustees for the Parliament of the World's Religions and was named to Catholic delegation of Christian Churches Together.

He co-authored a booklet entitled "An Ecumenical Study of Baptism: Similarities, Differences, and Practices." He has taken part in ecumenical and interreligious formation opportunities around the United States, Rome, Switzerland, India, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, Thailand, Brazil, Spain, Turkey and Israel.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the priesthood. I’ve really enjoyed being in Carbondale and its various demographics, including races, religions and points of view,” Flannery said.

The "Ezekiel: Prophet of Hope Award" is presented to alums of Saint John's School of Theology and Seminary who, through their example, have challenged students, alums, and the entire community to promote the work of building collaborative environments in which ordained and religious can live out their prophetic ministries to the church and the world.

“Your (Father Flannery's) distinguished record of service as an ecumenist, interfaith dialogue leader, campus minister, pastor and advocate of Saint John’s all exemplify the spirit of the Ezekiel award,” said Dr. Shawn Colberg, dean of St. John’s School of Theology and Seminary.

Colberg mentioned Flannery’s service in the positions listed above as a way that he displays the spirit of the award.

Colberg quoted the Rev. Sam Foskey from an article about the Carbondale Interfaith Council talking about Flannery’s genuine love of people of all backgrounds. “He’s devoted to the church in all its expressions, in all denominations, as well as at all levels. It gives us a broader visitation and helps us to set higher goals to aspire to. It also reminds us that our work has a wider impact than we may realize,” Foskey said.

Foskey also said Flannery has an incredible openness to working with people of different faiths and actively seeks those connections. Adding that he is not just interested in their beliefs, but also in them as people.

The award will be presented in June 23 during the Alum Reunion Awards Dinner at St. John’s School of Theology and Seminary.

"St. Francis Xavier has been a blessing. I have enjoyed the staff and am grateful for them,” Flannery said.