Carbondale priest elected to Parliament of the World's Religions board

CARBONDALE — Father Bob Flannery, pastor of St. Francis Xavier Church and chaplain at the Newman Catholic Student Center in Carbondale, has a new position to add to his resume.

He has been elected to the board of trustees for the Parliament of the World’s Religions.

His three-year term as a parliament trustee began Jan. 1.

The parliament’s mission is to cultivate harmony among the world’s religious and spiritual communities and to foster their engagement with the world and its guiding institutions to address critical issues of our time.

Flannery explained that the first meeting of the then-called World’s Parliament of Religions was held in Chicago in 1893 as part of the Columbian Exposition, a forerunner of the World’s Fair. It was an attempt to create a global dialogue of faiths.

That 1893 World Parliament of Religions is the landmark beginning of the modern interfaith movement. Today’s parliament meetings are the world’s largest and most inclusive interfaith gatherings, with an average attendance of 8,000.

The initial parliament event was celebrated by another gathering on its 100th anniversary in Chicago in 1993. Since then, the parliament has been convened six times: Cape Town, South Africa, in 1999; Barcelona, Spain, in 2004; Melbourne, Australia, in 2009; Salt Lake City, in 2015; Toronto, in 2018; and one held virtually in 2021 due to the pandemic.

The Parliament’s intent is to strive for harmony rather than unity of the world’s faiths, working together for the betterment of humanity and society.

“So many things are divisive. We are not working for unity, but diversity that can become a part of unity,” Flannery said.

The next convening of the parliament will be Aug. 14-18 in 2023 in McCormick Place in Chicago and will celebrate the 130th anniversary of the parliament’s beginning.

“We respect religious freedom in the Catholic Church. We respect others,” Flannery said, adding that the word catholic means universal. “It is a great joy for me to meet people from all over the world.”

When Flannery was president of the Catholic Association of Diocesan Ecumenical and Interreligious Officers in the United States, a national organization, he attended his first parliament in Barcelona in 2004, with some help from the Interfaith Council in Carbondale. He also has attended parliaments in Salt Lake City, Toronto and the virtual one this past year.

For the last four parliaments, other members of the Carbondale community and Interfaith Council have been officially sent to attend. The late Hugh Muldoon, who died in October 2021, was a presenter at one of the more than 500 workshops in Salt Lake City in 2015. Since 2004, about 25 people from the Carbondale Interfaith Council have attended the past five parliaments.

Plans are already being made for a large contingent of interfaith council members and others to attend the 2023 Parliament of the World’s Religions in Chicago.

The board of trustees consists of 25 members, four of whom are Christian. Other religions represented include Jain, Muslim, Jewish, Buddhist, Native Canadian American, Wiccan, Sikh, Unity, Zoroastrian, Unitarian, Hindu, Baha’i, Spiritualist and a non-affiliated person of faith. Board members come from various parts of the United States, Canada and Asia, and more than half originate from other countries.

A previous parliament executive director visited Carbondale Interfaith Council more than 15 years ago to help promote the parliament and its objectives. Carbondale has been a collaborating community ever since. The archives for the parliament are held in Morris Library.

Flannery said having its own personal representative on the board of trustees will be a great asset for the interfaith community in Carbondale and the southern Illinois area in general.

He is thrilled to do his part in sharing the great programs and interfaith accomplishments from the vicinity and in bringing the wisdom and programming of the Parliament of the World’s Religions back home.

The board had its first virtual Zoom meeting a week ago. “There are fascinating people on the board,” Flannery said.

Flannery has been the ecumenical and interreligious officer for the Diocese of Belleville for 24 years. He has served as president of the Carbondale Interfaith Council and is a regular participant and contributor for the Ralph Anderson Interfaith Dialogues in Carbondale. He is past president of the Catholic Association of Diocesan Ecumenical and Interreligious Officers in the United States.

For more information about the Parliament of the World’s Religions, visit www.parliamentofreligions.org. To learn more about the board of trustees, click on the “about” tab.

