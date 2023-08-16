CARBONDALE — Volunteers were busy Tuesday afternoon sorting and displaying donations for the annual Sale to Fight World Hunger at University Mall, sponsored by Church Women United.

Martha Ellert, president of Church Women United, said the sale was started in 1975 by Elsie Speck at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. The sale moved to University Baptist Church in 1990, then the Newman Center in 2004. The last sale the group had was in 2019 at Hopewell Baptist Church.

"The last sale in 2019 raised $15,000,” Ellert said.

Since 1975, the sale has raised more than $250,000 for agencies that feed hungry people.

This year’s proceeds will go to local organizations that feed people.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the group used donations and a grant to fund organizations at about half of what they did with the sale. They also had a series of mini sales to raise money. This is the first big sale since 2019.

“A lot of people wanted to have a big sale,” Ellert said, adding that they were able to secure a spot at University Mall to have the sale.

Donations of usable items of all sorts are needed, such as household items, electronics, furniture, books, toys, jewelry and clothing. No major appliances will be accepted.

Church Women United will accept donations from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at University Mall. Clothing will not be accepted on Thursday.

Volunteers will unload donations from the mall parking lot, near the FedEx drop-off box. The location is marked with a sign and balloons. For pickup, please call 618-521-0613.

No donations will be accepted after 1 p.m. Thursday.

The giant yard sale will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, in University Mall, across from Footlocker and American Eagle (in the former location of Old Navy).

Ellert said the mall location has given the sale more of a department store setup.

“This place is amazing. We have departments,” Ellert said.

They did some setup on Monday and began accepting donations at 10 a.m. Tuesday. By Tuesday afternoon, the sale was starting to take shape.

“We can really display things,” Ellert said.

Furniture and larger items are in the back of the store. Spaces on the sides of the store house things like home and holiday departments, books, clothing and a boutique of better clothing. Tables line the center of the store for items like tools, sporting goods and plants. A silent auction and jewelry will be located near the cashier stands at the front of the store.

The group’s bake sale will be located in the front of the store. No other food will be served.

Social service agencies have been invited to come to the sale at closing to take the items they can use.

Over 200 volunteers are needed through Saturday to help with a great variety of tasks. The group welcomes new volunteers to join those who have been working at the sale for years.

Barb James has been a volunteer for at least 15 years. For Ellert, it has been more like 20 years.

“Margie Parker bequeathed me this sale,” Ellert said. “When Margie knew she was going to pass, she bequeathed her jobs.”

Call Martha Ellert at 618-521-0613 to volunteer or for more information.