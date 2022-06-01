Carbondale Starbucks employees take first steps to unionize

CARBONDALE — Employees of the Starbucks Store at 1025 E. Main St. in Carbondale announced Friday their intention to petition to the National Labor Relations Board for a union election.

The workers are organizing with Workers United to join Service Employees International Union (SEIU). By taking this action, they join workers from approximately 280 other Starbucks locations, including Chicago; Buffalo; Cleveland; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Mesa, Arizona; and Independence, Missouri.

According to Workers United, an overwhelming majority of eligible employees at this location have signed union authorization cards.

In a letter e-mailed early Friday to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz and signed by the store’s union supporters, Carbondale workers wrote that they are the store’s biggest and most inconvenient expense.

While customers are led to believe the store is understaffed, staffing with “skeleton crews” is a deliberate act. Each resource siphoned out of the business is a cut in quality.

“Each labor cut bears another sloppy Frappuccino. Each price increase begets another irate customer,” The letter read.

When the store opened a year ago, Meredith Chasteen, district manager for Starbucks, told The Southern the location was the 18th community store in the county and the second in Illinois.

Starbucks Community Stores are dedicated to creating pathways for those facing barriers to opportunity. Each store focuses on local hiring, partnerships with local nonprofits, diverse contractors and local artists and a unique in-store gathering space for local events and programs.

The workers ask how they can serve the community with a lack of resources.

“You may be Starbucks Corporation™, but we are Starbucks,” the letter reads.

Barista Ken LeBlanc expressed what it means for the employees at the store to file for a union election.

“Going public is a weight off our shoulders. We can finally speak openly about our efforts and don’t have to feel like we’re doing something wrong, when all we’re doing is trying to enact positive change for ourselves and our fellow partners. I feel more united as a team than ever before,” LeBlanc said.

He added that the Starbucks Corporation couldn't stop this unionization movement if they tried. Hundreds of stores paved the way for the Carbondale workers, and they are doing the same for the Starbucks workers who will follow.

Mari Orrego, media relations coordinator for Workers United, said 100 Starbucks locations are fully unionized. They have had an 88% success rate in union elections.

To keep up with the employees’ union attempt, follow the @SBWorkersUnited and @CMRJB.

