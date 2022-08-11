Carbondale Starbucks employees vote to unionize

CARBONDALE — Starbucks baristas and members of the Carbondale community gathered at Starbucks Thursday afternoon to watch the votes for the employees to join a union be counted by the National Labor Relations Board.

Several baristas had laptops and gathered near the counter to watch the vote. That group included union organizers Ken LeBlanc, Megan Brown and Cierra Goolsby. They were joined by another five or six employees of the store, as well as those working Thursday afternoon.

Cecilia Solis brought her lizard Dez to watch the vote. The lizard is called the group’s “unofficial” mascot.

The vote was taken by mail. Each ballot was in two envelopes. The first included the employees’ names. Inside that envelope was a second envelope that was marked without names or addresses. The second envelope included the ballot.

The process of vote counting began at 2 p.m. First, the company had the opportunity to challenge the ballots and employees who voted.

Once that process was completed, the votes were tallied. A total of 14 employees sent ballots. Eight yes votes would be required to win the election. The final tally was 11 yes, two no and one ballot challenged.

Because the challenged ballot could not change the outcome, the union vote carried and employees in the Carbondale store will be represented by Starbucks Workers United.

Many of those inside Starbucks clapped and cheered when the vote count was finished.

“I don’t think this could have happened without community support,” LeBlanc said.

Some of those who joined the employees to watch votes be counted online included Adam and Tish Turl, who own Born Again Labor Museum, and Victor Ludwig of Democratic Socialists of America.

Brown added that Adam and Tish Turl offered them use of the Born Again Labor Museum for meetings. The DSA also helped by circulating their petitions.

“DSA supports us nationally,” Brown said.

Ludwig said he wanted to show his solidarity with the union employees.

“I wanted to help support the employees and make sure they were not facing an onslaught of attacks,” Ludwig said.

He added that the Socialists support workers and unions.

“I grew up in a union home and saw the results of anti-union acts and the union leaving. It showed me how important it is to stand together,” Tish Turl said.

“For the last 40 to 45 years, working people have gotten the short end of the stick,” Adam Turl said. “We’re not just standing up for ourselves, but for all.”

The new union members held events at Starbucks, such as sip-ins and sit-ins, to create awareness about their union efforts.

Their next step will be to negotiate their first contract.