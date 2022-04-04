Carbondale students raise money to support a friend through osteosarcoma

CARBONDALE — Students in Carbondale Community High Cooperative Education Class hosted an event on Monday night to help one of their fellow students, Macyeo Franks.

Macyeo, a junior at CCHS, is battling osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer.

The fundraiser is the culmination of a 10-week class project, according to Jenna Jamieson, business and health sciences teacher at the high school.

Students gave eight pitches for organizations that could benefit from the class raising funds for them. Superintendent Daniel Booth and a couple business leaders sat in the class to hear the pitches. The students voted on the best charity to support and planned the fundraiser alongside their class work.

Alex Baughman, a cooperative education student, said the class wanted to raise as much money as possible for Macyeo and his family. He said Macyeo is active in the high school and plays tennis.

“We wanted to help him and his family through this difficult season,” Alex said.

The event featured a silent auction, 50-50 drawing, and snacks.

After tennis practice, Coach Michael Butler and the tennis team came to the event as a way to show their support for Macyeo.

Butler said Macyeo was the number three player on the team last year as a sophomore. He was named first team all-conference and was undefeated in the regular season last year.

“His absence is being felt by the team this year,” Butler said. “We just finished practice and wanted to show him some emotional and financial support.”

He planned to purchase two items in the silent auction.

Butler has been able to talk to and text Macyeo. “His positivity is a testament to his strength and family,” he said.

The auction had a variety of items for bidding. Students started with a clip, and traded upward to get the items to be auctioned. Some of those items included a golf package at Keller’s Crossing, Xbox games and a controller, a hoverboard, a Terrier Nation basket, and an organ.

Superintendent Daniel Booth said the choice of the Franks family as recipient was very good.

“I’m proud our community has come together to support Maceyo. It shows how special CCHS and our students are,” Booth said.

The students got a surprise visit from Macyeo’s dad, Carl Franks, during the event. He wanted to personally thank each of the students who planned the fundraiser.

He said Macyeo has good days and bad days. He was able to go with his friends to Cool Spoons recently when several good days came in a row.

“He’s kind of pushing through. I’ve been impressed at how he’s handling things,” Franks said.

He adds that Macyeo has discovered music and uses it to help keep him busy when he feels good.

Franks said the high school and community, as well as their colleagues, have been so helpful. Carl Franks works in admissions at SIU. His wife Lindsay Franks works for Carbondale Elementary School District 95.

“It’s pretty nice to have support. It’s just tough,” Franks said. “This is really nice.

