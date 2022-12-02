Carbondale study identifies strategies for gun violence prevention

CARBONDALE — A needs assessment report produced by researchers at Southern Illinois University Carbondale has been completed and will assist city leaders as they determine how to direct resources to areas in the city most impacted by gun violence and employ evidence-based solutions.

The report provided an analysis of the nature of gun violence in Carbondale and offers recommendations for prevention and intervention initiatives.

Key findings include rising police calls, gun violence being concentrated in small areas and that a significant amount of gun-related incidents in Carbondale stem from a small number of repeat offenders involved in ongoing mutual conflicts.

“The findings didn’t catch us completely by surprise but did give us the data to create immediate and long-term strategies while also reinforcing strategies already in place,” Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams said.

“Communities across the nation are seeing this same unfortunate trend with gun violence, so this isn’t unique to Carbondale, but this report will help us tailor solutions to be most effective for our community,” Mayor Pro Tempore Carolin Harvey said.

The study divides Carbondale in 10 sections and and looked at gun violence in each of those areas.

Researchers found that most gun violence occurs in one-third of the city. That portion includes part of Illinois Avenue to Oakland Avenue and parts of the northeast, northwest and southwest portions of the city. This area has 94% of the city’s shots fired or gunshot wound calls for service.

Outside of these areas, the impact is felt, but to a lesser extent.

In addition to looking at gun violence and strategies to deter or prevent it, the report also looks at the impact residents have from gun violence, such as feeling unsafe in their neighborhoods.

The report was based on a variety of available data, along with surveys taken within Carbondale. A total of 6,738 households were eligible to take the survey. Of them, 1,208 surveys were returned or approximately 18%.

The City of Carbondale will continue to work closely with community institutions and local organizations to formulate plans to reduce gun violence, support those most at risk and encourage community involvement.

Researchers will present the needs assessment report to the city council at an upcoming meeting. The council will identify the next steps.

“I am thankful to the city for investing in a process to recommend solutions to the violent crime in Carbondale,” said Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno. “The police department will continue to commit all available resources to keep our community safe.”

The complete Carbondale Gun Violence Needs Assessment Report can be found on the City of Carbondale’s Gun Violence Prevention and Response webpage.