CARBONDALE — A group in town has committed themselves to eliminating the reasons for gun violence in Southern Illinois communities. Carbondale United has set goals of ending the reasons for gun violence like poverty, lack of education, employment and other factors, according to Nancy Maxwell, director of Carbondale United.

One of the methods the group is using is "violence interrupters."

“The goal is for us to get to an event before violence occurs to interrupt the transmission of violence,” Maxwell said.

Carbondale United has three violence interrupters: Michael Valliant, Van Ikner and Michael Palmer.

“We want community members to call us and tell us about situations that could lead to violence,” Maxwell said.

“The Carbondale United organization is proactive in the community,” Valliant said. “To my knowledge, CU is the first organization to try to interrupt gun violence.”

Currently, they get calls from the police after a shooting has happened. They have been able to go in and prevent retaliatory violence.

“We give information and services fighting to interrupt reasons for gun violence,” Valliant said.

He said they have helped people find a place to live or helped someone access mental health services.

“We’re every day boots on the ground,” Valliant said.

Valliant talked to a young man who was released from jail on firearm charges. Valliant talked to him about why he felt he needed a gun. He also drove him around to get appointments.

Palmer said he grew up in poverty-stricken neighborhoods. There were a lot of gangs, gun violence and drugs. A lot of youth in Carbondale are in the same situation.

“If they don’t say anything, we won’t be able to help,” Palmer said.

He explained they are currently only hearing from police or legislators, which means they get calls after violence occurs. That doesn’t solve the problem of gun violence. They need to get to a community-based level, so they can help prevent that first gunshot.

“If we don’t start getting each other involved, nothing will change,” Valliant said.

The men say there is an African proverb stating: If a child doesn’t feel the love of the community, the child will burn it down to feel its warmth.

“At one time I was part of the problem. I was motivated by the pain I felt and the pain I caused,” Valliant said.

Maxwell said they have hired people who have been impacted by the things they are fighting.

“Who would you listen to other than people who have been there themselves?” Maxwell said.

Maxwell’s stepson was killed during the pandemic. She asked if you can imagine the anger of family members and friends and their emotions in that situation. It makes violence interrupters needed.

Ikner said he misses the code that came from within a community. Everybody knew their neighbors. If you misbehaved, someone would ask what you were doing.

“We’ve become less connected because we’ve forgotten how to be a community,” Ikner said.

Part of what violence interrupters do is fill in for that community. On Thursday, Ikner talked with a man and went with him to another town. Sometimes, they will take someone to lunch just to talk to them.

“People call on our organization and have regular, ordinary people to talk with. Young men need to get with another man,” Ikner said.

Members of Carbondale United said there are several ways to help.

First, don’t be afraid to call Carbondale United with information about situations that could lead to gun violence, so violence interrupters can get involved. Violence interrupters are not members of law enforcement. Calling them is different than calling a police organization.

Also, the Carbondale United always accepts donations and works with other organizations.

For more information, visit carbondale-united.org.