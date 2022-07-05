Carbondale will receive a nearly $1 million grant to replace road in Bicentennial Industrial Park

CARBONDALE — Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration is awarding a $993,265 grant to the city to reconstruct a portion of North McRoy Drive to support businesses in Bicentennial Industrial Park.

This grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan and EDA’s $300 million Coal Communities Commitment.

This grant would allow for an increase in heavy-weight traffic to accommodate expanded capacity at the industrial park in a region that has been impacted by the declining use of coal.

Steve Mitchell, economic development director for the City of Carbondale, said the grant will allow them to replace the entire length of McRoy Drive, the road that runs the length of Bicentennial Industrial Park. It was built the same year as the park, 1975.

“It was really an old road not designed to carry its weight,” Mitchell said.

“Tenants of Bicentennial Industrial Park have voiced their concerns about the road and damage to their trucks,” Cody Lueker of the city of Carbondale said.

The grant will allow the city to retain more than 40 jobs and create another 15 jobs with business expansion. It is expected to generate $3 million in private investments.

Mitchell said the project will help the city retain Intertape Polymer Group, located in the industrial park.

“IPG is just one of a small handful of manufacturers in town, and there is a potential for them to expand,” Mitchell said.

IPG is an international business, and they often get visitors from other countries to their plant. Those visitors don’t have a good first impression of Carbondale.

Jackson County Mass Transit is relocating to the industrial park. Mitchell said they also need a good road for their vehicles.

Lueker said the new road has a design life of 20 years. The city will not have to patch or make other repairs, saving money now and in the long term. The new road will look better, too.

Mitchell said the city received support for the grant from every elected official in local, state and federal government.

Mitchell said Greater Egypt Regional Planning and Development Commission offered guidance and advice for the grant application.

“Greater Egypt’s guidance through the process was invaluable,” Mitchell said.

The EDA investment of just under $1 million will be matched with $110,363 in local funds.

“We’re really excited. This will free up other funds to be used somewhere else,” Mitchell said.

This project is funded under EDA’s American Rescue Plan Economic Adjustment Assistance program, which makes $500 million in Economic Adjustment Assistance grants available to American communities.

EDA’s Coal Communities Commitment allocates $300 million of EDA’s $3 billion American Rescue Plan appropriation to support coal communities as they recover from the pandemic and to help them create new jobs and opportunities.

