Carbondale's Christmas tree lighting signals the start of the holiday season

CARBONDALE — The official start of the holiday season in the city of Carbondale was its annual tree lighting and Holiday Kick-Off on Thursday evening in the town square pavilion.

“Good evening and merry Christmas to everyone,” Mayor Pro Tempore Carolin Harvey said to those gathered for the event. “On behalf of the mayor and city council, I want to welcome each of you to the tree lighting.”

She added that regardless of which holiday you celebrate, whether it is Christmas, Hanukkah or Kwanzaa, everyone was welcome at the event.

Harvey also reminded everyone to remember the needy this year and to share what you have with those who are less fortunate.

Harvey asked the crowd to help with a countdown to light the tree. The tree sits on the corner of Illinois Avenue and Main Street, near the town square pavilion.

After the tree was lit, children could make crafts in the Pavilion. They made and decorated paper Christmas trees with candy cane trunks and yarn-laced Christmas ornaments.

Amy Wigfall took pictures with a snowy winter scene.

Children could also visit with jolly old Santa Claus, who stopped by courtesy of Lee Hughes. Santa had a line of children waiting to see him.

Carbondale City Police officers were on hand to collect donations to their Coats for Kids drive. They are collecting new coats for children ages one through eight. All donations will be given to children in the Carbondale community.

One of the most popular stops in the pavilion was the refreshment stand. They were serving hot chocolate, and sugar and chocolate chip cookies.

The Christmas tree is decorated with white lights and white and silver ornaments.

“This tree reminds of ‘Silver Bells,’” Councilman Lee Fronabarger said.

Following the tree lighting, the community tree will be lit every night at 5 p.m. throughout the holiday season.

Leslie Profancik attended the event with four children. They were making Christmas ornaments and having a good time.

The city’s Christmas activities continue through the weekend.

Bids are being accepted for wreaths displayed in the civic center. Winning bidders can take their wreaths home Saturday.

The Lights Fantastic Parade will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, with many activities planned for 4 to 6 p.m.

The 17th annual Southern Illinois Alternative Gift Fair will run from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday in Carbondale Civic Center.

For more information about weekend events, visit lightsfantasticparade.com. For more information about the tree lighting, contact the City of Carbondale at 618-457-3262.